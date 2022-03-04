On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tanzanian opposition leader Mbowe freed, terror case dropped

Associated Press
March 4, 2022 7:00 am
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Freeman Mbowe was freed on Friday after spending more than 200 days in prison for terror-related charges, sparking jubilation from supporters who had called his treatment politically motivated.

Tanzania’s director of public prosecution in a court document said the office was no longer interested in prosecuting the case against Mbowe and his three co-accused.

The four had faced charges of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, providing funds to commit terrorist acts, participating in a terrorist meeting and possessing property for the commission of terrorist acts.

Religious leaders and other opposition figures, including the exiled Tundu Lissu, had asked President Samia Suluhu Hassan to drop criminal charges they described as baseless.

Peter Kibatala, Mbowe’s attorney, said the legal team “left no stone unturned” in getting justice for their client.

