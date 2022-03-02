FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street roars back to rally mode, even as oil rises anew

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street took another sharp swing Wednesday, this time back to rally mode, as stocks and Treasury yields rose even as oil prices continued to climb. The S&P 500 was up 1.7% in midday trading after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a more modest rise in interest rates this month than some investors had been fearing. Other areas of the market were also showing less fear from the prior day, with Treasury yields recovering some of their sharp losses and gold receding. Oil prices briefly shot above $112 per barrel for the first time since 2014 before moderating.

Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door to a bigger hike in the event that inflation, which has reached a four-decade high, doesn’t noticeably decline this year, as the Fed expects it to. Higher Fed rates typically lead, in turn, to higher rates for consumers and businesses, including for homes and auto loans and credit cards.

OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war

NEW YORK (AP) — The leaders of OPEC and its oil-producing allies are deciding how much oil to release to the world. They’re meeting Wednesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rattled markets, reshaped alliances between nations, killed civilians and sent the price of oil skyrocketing. The OPEC+ coalition is deciding whether to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in April. The coalition of oil-producing nations led by OPEC member Saudi Arabia and non-cartel member Russia can benefit from high prices. But the decision-makers will be walking a fine line because high energy prices can backfire and push oil-consuming economies into recession.

GOP wants to end Russian oil imports, boost US production

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican elected officials across the U.S. are criticizing President Joe Biden over his energy policies and want to ramp up domestic production as a way to help wean the nation and its allies off oil from Russia. Governors, senators and state attorneys general from oil- and gas-producing states such as Oklahoma and Louisiana urged his administration to do more to boost production, which actually increased during Biden’s first year in office. The sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on Russia for its war with Ukraine so far do not include oil and gas exports from the country.

Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for permanent storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources was scheduled to make a formal announcement of the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ $4.5 billion pipeline Wednesday morning at an ethanol plant in North Dakota. The plant is one of 31 ethanol facilities across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas where emissions would be captured and piped to North Dakota to be buried. Continental officials say they have no plans to use the gas for enhanced oil recovery.

Ford’s fork in the road: EV, internal combustion are split

UNDATED (AP) — Ford will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate its adaptation of new technology. The Detroit automaker said Wednesday that its transformation into an EV company is accelerating. Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles. Jim Farley, the chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., will lead the electric division. Farley said that with so many start-ups entering the EV market, the company’s legacy division was not allowing it to be nimble enough with developing technology.

New, closer-to-normal Biden pandemic plan for the nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s White House is outlining a strategy to allow Americans to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. It’s time to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” the White House said Wednesday. The 90-page National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan spells out initiatives and investments. They’re meant to continue to drive down serious illness and deaths while preparing for potential new variants and providing employers and schools the resources to remain open. One highlight is a new “test to treat” plan to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to people who test positive for the virus.

COVID cases, deaths continue to fall globally, WHO reports

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16% last week, marking a month-long decline in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency also said in its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday that deaths fell by 10% in the previous week, continuing a drop in fatalities first seen last week. WHO said there were more than 10 million new cases and about 60,000 deaths globally. Numerous countries across Europe including Britain, Sweden and Denmark, have released nearly all their COVID-19 restrictions as cases have fallen dramatically while immunization campaigns have progressed.

Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — One day after his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden is headed to Wisconsin to promote his infrastructure legislation. The trip is part of a White House effort to have the president on the road more this year as Democrats try to limit their losses in the upcoming midterm elections. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to North Carolina, and Cabinet officials fanned out around the country as the administration tries to salvage Biden’s agenda even as he deals with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Buttigieg tells states to consider safety for road projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has a fresh warning to states seeking billions of dollars from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law to widen roads: Protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists or risk losing funds. In a new report submitted to Congress, the Transportation Department says it will aim to prioritize the safety and health of all the users of a roadway, not just cars. When distributing highway grants, the Transportation Department will favor road features such as bike paths, enhanced sidewalks and transit lanes. The new strategy comes in response to spiking U.S. traffic fatalities, including many Black people and those outside vehicles on roadways such as bicyclists.

Inflation in 19 nations using euro sets record for 4th month

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in Europe hit a record high for the fourth month in a row. The European Union statistics agency reported Wednesday that consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency increased by an annual 5.8% in February. The latest numbers show continuing pain for the continent’s consumers and piles more pressure on the European Central Bank as it grapples with when to raise interest rates as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattles the global economy. The latest inflation reading is the highest level since recordkeeping for the euro started in 1997. Inflation has been fueled by surging energy prices.

US pledges to crack down on Russian oligarchs

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it will crack down on Russian oligarchs and anyone else who violates the sweeping sanctions imposed by the Biden administration in response to the war against Ukraine. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday announced the creation of a team of federal agents and prosecutors responsible for investigating and prosecuting any violations of new and future sanctions. Meanwhile, some in the global community of wealthy Russians who have built luxurious lives in the West have begun to speak out, tentatively. London’s Evening Standard ran a front-page statement by the newspaper’s Russia-born owner, Evgeny Lebedev, headlined: “President Putin, please stop this war.” Metals magnate Oleg Deripaska, Alfa Bank founder Mikhail Fridman and banker Oleg Tinkov have also urged an end to the violence, though none has directly mentioned Putin.

China says it won’t join in financial sanctions on Russia

BEIJING (AP) — China’s chief bank regulator says his government won’t join the United States and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia. China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticizing Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. Guo Shuqing, the chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said Beijing disapproves of the sanctions, which it believes lack a legal basis and “will not have a good effect.” He said China will “keep normal economic, trade and financial exchanges with all the relevant parties.”

