FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia stocks gain ground

UNDATED AP) —Asian stock markets have rebounded and oil prices climbed after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced even as Russian forces whose attack on Ukraine has roiled financial markets bombarded the country’s second-largest city and besieged two ports.

The S&P rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a traditional increase of 0.25 percentage points instead of the bigger rise recommended by some policymakers. Powell said the impact on the U.S. economy of Russia’s attack is “highly uncertain.”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CREDIT RATING

Russian credit rating downgraded

UNDATED (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia’s credit rating, citing a “severe shock” to fundamental conditions due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Fitch said the war has raised risks to financial stability and could undermine Russia’s ability to service its government debt. It said that, in turn, will weaken the country’s finances and slow its economy, further raising geopolitical risks and uncertainty. Among other factors, the ratings agency noted sanctions imposed by Western countries that are limiting access to foreign currency needed to repay debt and purchase imports and increased uncertainty over Russia’s willingness to pay such debts.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-VACCINES

Sanctions could complicate Russian vaccine production

UNDATED (AP) — A South Korean pharmaceutical company manufacturing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine says it’s bracing for business complications as the U.S.-led West escalates sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

Recently expanded U.S. sanctions include targeted measures against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund run by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin that globally markets the Sputnik vaccines. Seoul-based GL Rapha. is concerned about potential problems rising from the financial side as South Korea joins the United States and many European countries in a move to cut off key Russian banks from global payment systems.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China’s slowing economy in spotlight as legislature meets

BEIJING (AP) — The annual meeting of China’s mostly ceremonial legislature usually showcases grand, long-term plans. This year, Chinese companies and the public are looking to the ruling Communist Party for quick steps to reverse an economic slump.

The National People’s Congress opens Saturday.

Its customary agenda is overshadowed by the Chinese leadership’s efforts to revive anemic consumer spending and housing sales. The pivot that began in December has temporarily shifted the focus away from longer term policies to cut surging debt levels and reduce poverty.

Economic growth slid to 4% over a year earlier in the final quarter of last year after a crackdown on real estate industry debt set off a plunge in housing construction.

SRI LANKA-OIL CRISES

Higher oil prices push Sri Lanka into deeper economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s already dire economic crisis has deepened as oil prices have surged above $110 a barrel. Vehicles are stranded with empty tanks, power cuts deprive students of study time for exams and shopping mall air conditioners are being switched off to conserve energy.

Sri Lanka was already so short of hard currency authorities ordered bans on imports of cars and fertilizer. As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the South Asian island’s fuel stocks are running out.

Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to 7 1/2 hours a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power stations.

TIKTOK-STATES PROBE

States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health. It represents a widening of government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states, including California, Montana, Massachusetts and Colorado.

U.S. lawmakers and federal regulators have criticized TikTok, citing practices and computer-driven promotion of content they say can endanger the physical and mental health of young users.

Critics of TikTok have pointed, for example, to incidents around the country that came to light last fall in which students vandalized school bathrooms and other equipment, and stole supplies — apparently in response to a viral TikTok challenge called “devious licks.” Also last fall, The Wall Street Journal reported that teenage girls had been seeking medical care for the sudden onset of tics, such as jerky motions and verbal outbursts; doctors said TikTok videos on Tourette syndrome could be a factor.

Last month, Texas opened an investigation into TikTok’s alleged violations of children’s privacy. The investigation aims to determine if TikTok is violating the law in promoting its platform to young people.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GREG KELLY

Tokyo court gives ex-Nissan exec Kelly suspended sentence

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court has given Greg Kelly, a former American executive at Nissan Motor charged with underreporting his boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay, a 6-month suspended sentence. The verdict will allow him to return to the U.S.

Kelly was arrested in November 2018 at the same time as Ghosn, former Nissan chairman and head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Both have insisted they are innocent, arguing that the money at the center of the charges was never paid or decided. The judge found Kelly not guilty of some counts but guilty of charges for one year only. His sentence was suspended for three years.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon while out on bail.

