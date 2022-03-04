FINANCIAL MARKETS

Global shares fall, oil moderates

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares have fallen and oil prices moderated as investors assess the likely global impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shares fell more than 2% in Tokyo and Hong Kong and declined in most other Asian markets. Russian troops gained ground in Ukraine and shelling of a nuclear power plant sparked a fire but authorities said the blaze was extinguished and there were no victims. The S&P fell 0.5% Thursday and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6%. Markets will get an update on the U.S. jobs situation later Friday

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

Hiring likely was robust in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America’s employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy that is generally healthy despite high inflation and new risks resulting from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Job growth is estimated to have reached 400,000 last month, with the unemployment rate dipping from 4% to 3.9%. Though that pace would fall below the average gain of the past three months of 541,000, it would still reflect solid hiring. A new batch of healthy jobs data would echo other recent reports that have shown an economy picking up as new COVID infections have plummeted since late January.

CONGRESS-RUSSIAN OIL

Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S., a hefty nod that could strengthen President Joe Biden’s hand as global allies seek to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments to the U.S. or slap on energy sanctions in ways that would reduce supply as gas prices at the pump are already climbing for Americans. But Pelosi’s support gives fresh currency for an idea in Congress already backed by wide swaths of Republicans and an increasing number of Democrats. The White House has said all tools remain on the table.

As for Russian oil in the U.S., Pelosi said “Ban it.” Finding common ground to counter Russian aggression toward Ukraine through energy policy would be a breakthrough for the divided Congress, which has shown remarkable resolve in unifying U.S. support for Ukrainians but has struggled over concrete steps that would help the Western-style democracy battle the Russian invasion.

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE WAR-AUSTRALIA

Australia sanctions financial institution

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister says 45 million Australian dollars ($33 million) have been frozen in an Australian financial institution under new sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday declined to identify the institution or who owned the money. Australia has imposed sanctions against more than 350 Russian individuals including President Vladimir Putin. Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 Belarus entities and individuals including Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-LUKOIL BACKLASH

Pair of Lukoil gas stations sanctioned

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey’s largest city lashed out at one of the closest symbols of Russia they could find — a pair of Lukoil gas stations.

The Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend the service stations’ operating licenses, citing Lukoil’s base in Moscow. In doing so, however, they may have predominantly been hurting Americans. The stations are franchises owned by locals, not Russians. They employ mostly New Jersey residents. The campaign targeting the gas stations is one example of collateral damage occurring as part of the backlash against Russia, as government officials and customers race to show their support for Ukraine by boycotting products and companies they perceive to be Russian.

GRUBBHUG-RUSSIAN ROBOTS

Delivery robots with Russian ties pulled from 2 US campuses

UNDATED (AP) — Two U.S. university campuses are losing their food-delivery robots for now because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Grubhub said Thursday that it is ending its partnership with Russian tech company Yandex and pulling 100 Yandex-made food-delivery robots from the campuses of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Chicago-based Grubhub said it is working with both campuses to find alternatives.

Grubhub had been using the robots to deliver food on campus at Ohio State since August. The company launched robot delivery at the University of Arizona last November. A message seeking comment from left with a U.S.-based spokesperson for Yandex.

IRAN-TANKER

Government asked to seize Iranian crude

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks have asked the U.S. government to seize Iranian crude oil suspected to be on an American-owned oil tanker in Asia. The filings Thursday in New York come as U.S. investigators continue to probe the alleged involvement of the Suez Rajan, owned by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management. Fleetscape, the Oaktree subsidiary that owns the Suez Rajan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The filings submitted late Thursday ask American authorities to seize the crude oil and sell it on behalf of families to in part settle an over $3 billion judgment.

CHINA-CONGRESS

China’s legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop

BEIJING (AP) — China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the American-led West and the competing world view of Beijing and Moscow.

The Congress is expected to focus on domestic concerns, particularly boosting growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The Congress does little lawmaking but the event is used to announce broad goals for the economy and other issues, and comes months before leader Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third five-year term.

JAPAN HONDA-SONY

Japan’s Honda, Sony joining forces on new electric vehicle

TOKYO (AP) — Two big names in Japanese electronics and autos are joining forces to produce an electric vehicle together.

Sony and Honda said Friday they have agreed to set up a joint venture this year, to start selling an electric vehicle by 2025. The plan is to pair Honda’s expertise in mobility development, technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, telecommunications, network and entertainment expertise. A union of traditionally different manufacturing businesses is uncommon for Japan. But it makes sense in the age of electric vehicles. The joint venture will develop and design the product, but will use Honda’s plant for manufacturing. Sony will develop the mobility services platform.

GENERAL MOTORS-HEADLIGHTS

GM loses bid to skip recall for lights that are too bright

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has lost a bid to avoid recalling about 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. with headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

In 2019 the Detroit automaker petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to avoid a recall, saying the problem didn’t affect safety for surrounding vehicles.

The petition covered GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years. But the agency denied the request in a document posted Thursday on the Federal Register website.

GM said it’s deciding what to do next. It’s likely the company will have to do a recall for not complying with federal safety regulations.

SPORTSBETTING-DRAFTKINGS FINE

NJ fines DraftKings $150,000 for allowing proxy betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online sports bets from his home. The man had a friend who was present in New Jersey make the bets for him.

The New Jersey Division of Gambling Enforcement has reached a settlement with DraftKings concerning the so-called proxy betting incidents that are forbidden under state regulations.

Boston-based DraftKings also agreed to a series of corrective actions. They include voiding 21 bets the Florida man made that were still pending, closing his account for proxy betting, and better training its employees to recognize and prevent such activity.

