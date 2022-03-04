FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks tumble as war overshadows US jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are tumbling Friday, as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market can’t pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in afternoon trading. It followed up on sharper losses in Europe after a fire at the continent’s largest nuclear plant caused by shelling raised worries about what’s next. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation. Treasury yields sank again, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.

Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a buoyant sign for the U.S. economy, businesses stepped up their hiring last month as omicron faded and more Americans ventured out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation. Employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January, extending a sharp decline in joblessness to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted two years ago. Friday’s hiring figures were collected before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil prices jumping and has heightened risks and uncertainties for economies in Europe and the rest of the world.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves global trade in tatters

MIAMI (AP) — Sanctions on Russia are starting to wreak havoc on global trade, with potentially devastating consequences for energy and grain importers while also generating ripple effects across a world still struggling to overcome pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of tankers and bulk carriers have been diverted away from the Black Sea, while dozens more have been stranded at ports and at sea unable to unload their cargoes. Russia is a leading exporter of grains and a major supplier of crude oil, metals, wood and plastics — all used worldwide in a range of products and by a multitude of industries from steelmakers to car manufacturers.

Russia blocks access to Facebook over war

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state communications watchdog has ordered to completely block access to Facebook in Russia amid the tensions over the war in Ukraine. The agency, Roskomnadzor, said Friday it decided to cut access to Facebook over its alleged “discrimination” of the Russian media and state information resources. It said the restrictions introduced by Facebook owner Meta on the RT and other state-controlled media violate the Russian law. A week ago, the watchdog announced “partial restrictions” on access to Facebook that sharply slowed it down, citing the platform’s moves to limit the accounts of several state-controlled Russian media. Facebook and Twitter have played a major role in amplifying dissent in Russia in recent years.

Microsoft closes on $16 billion acquisition of Nuance

UNDATED (AP) — Microsoft has closed on its approximately $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance. The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance’s widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. Nuance Communications Inc. has been a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology and was instrumental in helping to power Apple’s digital assistant Siri. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company has since shifted its focus to health care.

Visa lowers merchant credit fees for small businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa says it will lower its credit card “swipe” fees for online and in-store transactions by 10% for small businesses starting in April. The move comes as the digital payments sector becomes increasingly competitive. Visa, one of the world’s largest payment companies, is facing new forms of competition, particularly from tech firms that have debuted alternative forms of payment that go around the traditional Visa and Mastercard networks. Visa currently charges 1.5% to 2.4% in consumer credit card interchange rates. The 10% cut takes place in April.

Report: American whiskey exports starting to rebound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An industry group says American whiskey exports have started rebounding, but distillers have yet to fully recover. Spirits exports have been battered by tariffs and the pandemic. Exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 15% last year to reach $975 million. That’s according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Last year’s total was still down 18% from the record high, which was about $1.2 billion in 2018. A deal was reached last year to lift the retaliatory tariffs the European Union imposed on American spirits. The council says Tennessee and Kentucky are the nation’s leading spirits exporters.

Clinton Global Initiative restarted to tackle urgent needs

UNDATED (AP) — The Clinton Foundation is planning another Clinton Global Initiative – the high-profile gathering of business, political and philanthropic leaders – this September in New York, according to a letter former President Bill Clinton sent to the foundation’s supporters Friday. The initiative, which began meeting annually in 2005 and boasted speakers ranging from former presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter to celebrity philanthropists like Bono and Ben Affleck, ended in 2016 during former Sen. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, when questions were raised about the appearance of potential conflicts of interests if donors then had business before Hillary Clinton’s administration.

