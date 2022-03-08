FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares extend losses as oil prices push higher

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have declined after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices.

Benchmarks slipped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Shanghai.

A third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to produce major results.

Surging prices for oil and other vital commodities are rattling global markets, but the situation remains uncertain as investors search for safe havens from expanding sanctions against Russia. Analysts expect the war in Ukraine to top the agenda for some time to come and say the full impact of the conflict is yet to be fully taken into account.

BIDEN-CRYPTOCURRENCY

AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded.

The move comes as administration officials have raised concern in recent weeks about Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions have sent the ruble to historic lows and have closed the country’s stock market.

The order will describe what government agencies need to do to develop policies and regulations on digital currencies. That’s according to a person familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ARIZONA UNIVERSITIES

Board tells 3 Arizona universities to sell Russian holdings

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona’s three public universities has ordered their presidents to sell any Russian investments their institutions hold as quickly as possible because of ongoing war it is waging against Ukraine.

The Arizona Board of Regents also voted Monday to exclude Russian investments from the board’s retirement plan. The board condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “illegal invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and apparent targeting of civilian populations,” which has led more than 1.7 million Ukrainians to flee their country.

UNITED NATIONS-YEMEN TANKER

UN and Yemen rebels agree to transfer oil from Yemen tanker

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations and Yemen’s Houthi rebels have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at resolving the environmental threat posed by a tanker carrying more than 1 million barrels of crude oil that has been moored off the coast of the war-torn Arab nation since the 1980s.

The FSO Safer tanker’s long-term presence in the Red Sea has raised fears of a massive oil spill or explosion that could cause an environmental catastrophe.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who announced the agreement Monday, said the U.N. mission in Yemen “confirmed that the risk of imminent catastrophe is very real.”

ONLINE UNIVERSITY FINE

Online university fined $22M for misleading students

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California judge has ordered an online, for-profit university and its former parent company to pay $22 million in penalties, saying they misled students. The San Diego Superior Court ruled Thursday in favor of the state of California in its lawsuit against Ashford University and its then-parent company Zovio, Inc.

The University of Arizona has since acquired the university and rebranded the online school, the University of Arizona Global Campus. It is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona.

The court said Ashford gave false or misleading information about the school’s cost, financial aid, pace of degrees, among other things. Zovio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MINNESOTA SCHOOLS-STRIKE

Minneapolis teachers set to walk off job Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in the Minneapolis School District say they’ll go on strike today after failing to reach agreement on a new contract.

It’s a move that will idle some 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts.

Meanwhile, the teachers in neighboring St. Paul reached a deal late Monday to avert their own strike. The issues in the two districts are largely the same: wages, classroom sizes and mental health supports for students.

St. Paul teachers say they’ve made gains in their deal. Officials in the Minneapolis district pledge to keep bargaining in hopes of limiting the duration of the strike.

GENE EDITED CATTLE

Gene-edited beef cattle get regulatory clearance in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat from gene-edited cattle could be on the way in a few years. U.S. regulators on Monday said the animals do not raise any safety concerns. The cattle were altered to have short, slick coats that make it easier for them to withstand hot weather. That helps them pack on weight faster.

Regulators say the cattle are exempt from a lengthy approval process because their genetic makeup and the trait are similar to other existing cattle.

The cattle by Recombinetics are the third genetically altered animals given the green light for human consumption in the U.S. after salmon and pigs.

LOS ANGELES-WATER POLLUTION LAWSUIT

Los Angeles sues 3 companies over toxic PCBs in waterways

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles is suing Monsanto and two other companies for past and future costs of dealing with contamination of waterways by long-banned chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

The suit says that long-lasting PCBs were used in numerous products and applications for decades.

The chemicals are linked to a wide range of negative health impacts including cancer.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for past costs incurred by the city in cleaning up PCB contamination and an abatement fund for future costs. No dollar amount was given.

Monsanto is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayer AG. Bayer says it believes the lawsuit is without merit.

