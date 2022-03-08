FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks climb, oil prices soar

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gained ground, oil prices jumped and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for the metal was shut down today. The economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock markets, and U.S. President Joe Biden said he’s banning the import of oil from Russia in the latest move to financially isolate the country.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% in afternoon trading, but only after earlier pinballing between gains and losses. It’s coming off a three-day losing streak where worries about a possible, painful combination of higher inflation and a slowing economy triggered the index’s worst day in 16 months.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN-SANCTIONS

Biden says US will ban Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. But he also acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.

The action follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports.

Biden declared in remarks at the White House that “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BRITAIN

Britain joins in banning Russian oil

LONDON (AP) — Britain is joining the United States in announcing a ban on imports of Russian oil.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says oil and oil products from Russia will be phased out by the end of the year. He said the transition period “will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports,” which account for 8% of U.K. demand.

Kwarteng said the U.K. would work with its other oil suppliers, including the U.S., the Netherlands and the Gulf states, to secure extra supplies.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SHELL

Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil as international companies come under increasing to sever ties with the country after its invasion of Ukraine. The move came hours before the U.S. and British governments banned Russian oil imports. The turmoil has rattled global markets, sending oil prices surging to a 14-year high overnight.

Shell says it will immediately stop buying Russian oil on the spot market, which is used for one-time deals involving rapid deliveries, and it would not renew longer-term contracts. The company intends to totally withdraw from the Russian market for oil, oil products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas in a “phased manner.”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EU-ENERGY

EU commits to phasing out dependency on Russian fossil fuels

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is seeking to fully phase out its dependency on Russian energy “well before 2030” to ensure the 27-nation bloc no longer faces difficult decisions about hurting their own economies in geopolitical crises like the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU leaders meet in Versailles outside Paris for a two-day summit starting Thursday and will be working on ways to reduce their reliance on Moscow for fossil fuels. The European Commission unveiled proposals Tuesday to make it happen. The EU’s executive arm said its measures “can reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year” as a first step.

GAS PRICES

As Ukraine war intensifies, gas prices hit record $4.17

UNDATED (AP) — The average price for gasoline in the US is hitting a record $4.17 per gallon as the U.S. bans Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the AAA, the average price rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week. The all-time high was $4.10 per gallon in the summer of 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply is contributing to rising prices at the pump, but skyrocketing oil prices are playing an increasingly large role. The price of benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8% Tuesday to more than $129 per barrel.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MCDONALD’S

McDonald’s temporarily closing restaurants in Russia

DETROIT (AP) — McDonald’s says it’s temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said Tuesday it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski told employees in an open letter that closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald’s can’t ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company’s revenue last year.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-UNILEVER

Unilever suspends imports, exports involving Russia

LONDON (AP) — Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever says it has suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and that it will not invest any further capital into the country.

The company condemned the war in Ukraine as “a brutal and senseless act by the Russian state” Tuesday. It said it will continue to supply everyday essential food and hygiene products that are made in Russia to people there, but will keep that under review.

Unilever, which owns hundreds of food and personal care brands including Hellmann’s and Dove, also said it has stopped business operations in Ukraine and will instead focus on helping its employees.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ADIDAS

Adidas halts operations in Russia

LONDON (AP) — Sports apparel and shoe company Adidas is the latest Western brand to halt its operations in Russia because of the Ukraine invasion.

The company says it has suspended the operations of its retail stores and e-commerce website in Russia until further notice, though it continues to pay its employees there.

Adidas, based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, said it will make future business decisions and take action as needed, “prioritizing our employee’s safety and support.”

It’s also donating $1.1 million to refugee and children’s charities and clothing to the Global Aid Network for people in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Last week, Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union. Nike has also shut its stores in Russia.

Sales in Russia account for only about 3% of Adidas’s total global revenue, according to company data.

ELON MUSK-SEC

Musk asks judge to nullify subpoena, throw out deal with SEC

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter. )

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Musk attorney Alex Spiro contends that the subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has no basis in law. He also says the SEC can’t take action about Musk’s tweets without court authorization. Spiro says the SEC has used the court agreement trample on Musk’s rights to free speech.

A message was left seeking comment from the SEC, which in the past has denied issuing subpoenas in the Musk Twitter case.

GOOGLE-MANDIANT-ACQUISITION

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of cyber security firm Mandiant. The announcement came today from both companies.

Google, a subsidiary of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., will pay $23 per Mandiant share in all-cash deal expected to close later this year. The price represents a 57% premium on Mandiant’s share price in early February, when speculation about a deal first surfaced.

The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cyber security sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many expect a wave of online security threats by Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise.

BREEZE AIRWAYS

Start-up airline Breeze plots major expansion this summer

DALLAS (AP) — Less than a year after it started flying, new Breeze Airways is announcing an aggressive expansion plan that will include flights on the West Coast.

Breeze said today that it will add 35 routes from 10 more cities. That growth is coming just as jet fuel prices surge to an 8-year high.

Breeze founder David Neeleman says fares must go up to cover the extra fuel costs. He thinks his airline can limit price increase to between $3 and $5 for every dollar increase in the price of fuel. But he acknowledges that whenever fares go up, demand for air travel suffers.

CORPORATE BOARDS-GENDER DIVERSITY

Progress slows on path to gender parity in the board room

NEW YORK (AP) — The days when only men sat on U.S. corporate boards are nearly extinct. But the pace at which boards are moving toward gender parity has slowed, and it’ll likely be a decade before they’re evenly split.

About one out of every four directors at U.S. publicly traded companies was a woman at the end of last year, at 26.7%. That’s up from 23.5% in 2020, and from just 15.1% five years earlier, according to executive-data firm Equilar. At the current pace, Equilar says corporate boardrooms could become 50% female by 2032.

LEGO-EARNINGS

Danish toy maker Lego again posts improved profit, revenue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego says its net profit increased by more than a third in 2021, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, coming in at $2 billion. Consumer sales were up 22% while revenue grew 27% to $8.1 billion.

CEO Niels B. Christiansen said he was “grateful for everything that the Lego group was able to achieve in 2021.” In its earnings report, the privately held group said it saw its operating profit grow 32% to $2.5 billion despite significant investments in major long-term initiatives.

All markets delivered double-digit growth. The toys are sold in more than 130 markets worldwide.

BNSF-STRIKE-LAWSUIT

Railroad unions keep fighting BNSF’s new attendance rules

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The unions that represent roughly half of BNSF’s workers continue to fight against the railroad’s new attendance rules they say penalizes them for missing work for any reason even though a judge has barred them from striking.

The unions launched a petition drive this week and renewed their call for a federal investigation of the rules that took effect last month. They say the rules pressure employees to come to work when they are sick or fatigued and put them on call 24-7.

The railroad said the rules help workers predict their schedules better while ensuring BNSF has the workers it needs to run its trains that deliver all kinds of goods businesses rely on.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.