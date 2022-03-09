FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are jumping and oil prices are easing Wednesday in the latest dizzying swings to hit Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was 2.6% higher at midday, following a four-day losing streak that pulled it 13% below its record set early this year.

Such big swings have been jerking markets around in recent weeks as investors grope to guess how much economic damage Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will do. The swings have struck not only day-to-day but also hour-to-hour. The chaotic movements are likely to continue with uncertainty so high.

Treasury yields climbed as a hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve nears.

JOB OPENINGS

US job openings at near record, adding to price pressures

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January, a trend that has pushed up worker’s pay and added to the economy’s inflationary pressures.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that employers posted 11.3 million jobs at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December. Before the pandemic, the record was 7.6 million in 2018.

The number of people quitting their jobs slipped to 4.25 million, down from 4.4 million, though January’s figure is still 23% above pre-pandemic levels.

Millions of people are taking advantage of numerous opportunities to switch jobs, often for higher pay. The vast majority of those quitting do so to take another position.

CALIFORNIA-STATE OF THE STATE

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts ‘California Way’ of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax rebate amid record-high prices at the pump.

He announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday. He rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “from the grasp of petro-dictators once and for all.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in California is the nation’s highest at $5.44.

Newsom provided no specifics on the rebate. A spokesperson said it would total in the billions and could occur before May.

In a wide-ranging address, Newsom offered “a California Way” of governing as the antidote to what he called the “agents of a national anger machine.”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EUROPE ENERGY

Europe faces pressure to join US, British ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — The 27-member European Union faces far more economic pain from the war and resulting sanctions than the U.S. — true above all when it comes to the oil and gas that powers vehicles and keeps the heat and lights on.

Europe gets around 40% of its natural gas and 25% of its oil from Russia, whereas the U.S. gets meager amounts of oil and no natural gas. An EU boycott would mean higher prices at the pump and on utility bills.

Prices for everything from food to electricity are already painfully high partly because of skyrocketing natural gas prices in Europe. Governments have rolled out subsidies to compensate people for high utility bills, while gasoline has risen above 2.01 euros per liter — the equivalent of $8.33 per gallon.

Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions in oil and gas revenue into President Vladimir Putin’s coffers, despite the near certainty of record inflation – 5.8% – worsening.

BIDEN-CRYPTOCURRENCY

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency.

The Biden administration sees the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine its risks and benefits.

The executive order had been widely anticipated by the finance industry and others who have compared the cryptocurrency market with the Wild West.

The order comes amid growing concern Russia may be using cryptocurrency to avoid the impact of financial sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

CLEAN AIR ACT-TEXAS

Chevron Phillips agrees to cut pollution at 3 Texas plants

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal officials say Chevron Phillips Chemical Co, will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants over allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

The company will also pay a $3.4 million civil penalty under a proposed settlement announced by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The changes are expected to reduce greenhouse gases by more than 75,000 tons per year.

Chevron Phillips Chemical says it is “fully committed to environmental stewardship” and that it’s pleased to settle the matter with the EPA.

CONGRESS-ANTITRUST AMAZON

Did Amazon violate federal laws? Lawmakers ask for DOJ probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers have made good on their threat to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, asking the Justice Department to investigate whether Amazon and its senior executives obstructed Congress or violated other laws in testimony on its competition practices.

The bipartisan battle against the world’s biggest online retailer by the House Judiciary Committee escalated with the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland referring the case for a criminal inquiry.

The letter says Amazon engaged in misleading conduct that appeared designed to “influence, obstruct or impede” the antitrust subcommittee’s 2019-20 investigation into the market dominance of Big Tech.

BMW RECALL

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. — most for a third time — to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater. In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire. Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

NESTLE-ARIZONA PLANT

Nestle plans Arizona factory for plant-based coffee creamers

PHOENIX (AP) — Nestle USA says it will build a $675 million plant in metro Phoenix to produce beverages including oat milk coffee creamers.

The company announced that the factory will eventually employ more than 350 people in Glendale. It’s slated to open in 2024.

Nestle, which makes the Coffee mate brand of creamers, is in the midst of an early $3 billion expansion of its U.S. production capacity. The plans for Arizona are fueled by a rapid rise in consumer demand for plant-based products.

The project is eligible for up to $7 million in state tax subsidies if Nestle follows through on the commitment for 350 jobs.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY

OxyContin maker seeks approval for latest settlement plan

UNDATED (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is asking a judge to approve its latest plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

It would require members of the Sackler family who own the company to pay as much as $6 billion to fight the opioid epidemic in exchange for protection from civil lawsuits.

Some state attorneys general are objecting because the states that worked out the new deal will receive a larger share.

As part of the settlement, some members of the wealthy family are to hear statements Thursday from people who have been addicted to opioids and the survivors of those who died from their addictions.

OBIT-ENTENMANN

Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family’s bakery, dies

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family’s New York-based bakery into a national brand, has died at age 92.

Charles E. Entenmann was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded a bakery in Brooklyn in 1898. The family expanded nationally and sold the business in 1978.

Charles Entenmann moved to Florida in the 1980s and founded a company that created technology to help seal wounds. He also supported and conducted research on cold fusion.

Entenmann died Feb. 24 in Hialeah. His son, Charles William Entenmann, confirmed the death to Newsday.

