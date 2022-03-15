FINANCIAL MARKETS

Hong Kong, Shanghai shares sink as virus trumps strong data

BANGKOK (AP) — Share prices in China have tumbled, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 6% and the Shanghai Composite index sinking 4.8%.

The sell-off gathered pace Tuesday afternoon despite the release of strong economic data earlier in the day.

Stocks also fell elsewhere in Asia and oil prices slid further as Russian forces pounded the Ukraine capital ahead of another round of talks between the two sides.

Markets remain jumbled as investors try to gauge various economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes by central banks and new virus lockdowns in China. The decline in share prices followed the Chinese central bank’s decision not to ease interest rates to spur economic growth.

FEDERAL RESERVE MEETING

Federal Reserve to begin risky pursuit of a ‘soft landing’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting today to set interest rates. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will launch one of the most difficult tasks a central bank can attempt: Raise borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, but not so much as to topple the economy into recession.

With a war raging in Europe and price increases at a four-decade high, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will seek to engineer a “soft landing”: A gradual slowdown in economic activity that helps curb surging price hikes, while keeping the job market and economy expanding.

MARKETS-NICKEL TRADING

London Metal Exchange to resume nickel trade

LONDON (AP) — The London Metal Exchange says it plans to resume trading in nickel, a week after it was suspended when the price of the metal surged to over $100,000 a ton.

The LME says trading will resume at 8 a.m. London time Wednesday after a major market client confirmed it had gained support from banks that might forestall further “disorderly conditions.” That followed an announcement Monday by Tsingshan Holding Group, a Chinese metals trader, that it had struck a deal with a consortium of its creditors on a “standstill arrangement” such that the banks would not make margin calls or close out their positions against Tsingshan while the company is resolving its nickel margin and settlement requirements.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR PLANES

Russian airlines will keep planes leased from foreign firms

UNDATED (AP) — The fate of hundreds of planes leased by Russian airlines from foreign companies grew murkier Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law letting the airlines register those planes and continue flying them.

Russian state media said the law will let Russian airlines keep their fleets and operate foreign planes on routes within Russia.

Many of the planes used by Russian airlines are leased from foreign companies, including several in Ireland, a member of the European Union. Last month, the EU banned the sale or leasing of planes to Russia as part of sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. It gave leasing companies until March 28 to end current contracts in Russia.

PUERTO RICO-BANKRUPTCY

Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy after grueling debt negotiation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government is formally exiting bankruptcy after completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history. Nearly seven years ago it announced that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt.

Today’s exit means the U.S. territory’s government will resume payments to bondholders for the first time in several years and will settle some $1 billion worth of claims filed by residents and local businesses.

The bankruptcy led to widely criticized austerity measures on an island that paid some $1 billion in fees to consultants and lawyers and for other expenses during the bankruptcy process.

BOY SCOUTS-BANRUPTCY

Trial over approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan begins

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has begun a trial to determine whether the Boy Scouts of America’s proposed reorganization plan should be approved. The trial began Monday and comes more than two years after the BSA sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations.

The trial is expected to last several weeks as attorneys battle over complex issues. They include insurance rights, liability releases and the value of some 80,000 child sex abuse claims.

The reorganization plan includes contributions from the BSA, its roughly 250 local councils, insurance companies and others into a victims compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion.

EMIRATES-DEWA

Dubai’s state-owned water, power utility plans public offer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The state-owned utility in Dubai has announced plans to list a sliver of its worth on the emirate’s stock exchange.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority says it will offer 3.25 billion shares on the stock market, which it put as equivalent to 6.5% of its overall worth. It hasn’t provided an initial price for the shares.

Dubai is home to 3.5 million people and has seen a surge of interest as the sheikhdom has weathered the coronavirus pandemic and kept its vital tourism and real estate markets afloat.

