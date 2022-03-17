FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock prices have surged for a second day after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries.

Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped more than 6% and Tokyo gained more than 3%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney advanced.

Oil prices gained more than $2 per barrel but stayed below $100.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2% after the Fed raised its short term lending rate by 0.25 percentage points. The widely anticipated change was less than the 0.5 percentage point hike advocated by some officials.

FEDERAL RESERVE-NOMINATIONS

Senate panel confirms Powell, Brainard to top Fed posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Banking Committee has approved Jerome Powell’s nomination to a second four-year term as chair of the Federal Reserve. The vote came Wednesday just hours after the Fed began what will be a difficult effort to combat inflation.

Fed governor Lael Brainard was also approved to serve as the Fed’s vice chair, and the committee endorsed Philip Jefferson, an economist and dean at Davidson College in North Carolina. All three will now be considered by the full Senate.

Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State, also advanced to the full Senate on a tie vote in the committee.

If all nominees win Senate confirmation, the Fed will have six of its seven governor positions filled.

US-LNG-EXPORTS-EUROPE

Cheniere’s Louisiana, Texas LNG plants OK’d for more exports

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has given a liquefied natural gas exporter operating in Louisiana and Texas permission for additional sales to every country in Europe as they seek to move away from Russian supplies amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Cheniere Energy Inc. owns the Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana and its Corpus Christi plant in Texas. It says it’s been improved and is making more gas than previous permits covered.

The American Petroleum Institute’s vice president for natural gas markets says that as Europe works to move away from Russian oil and gas, “the world needs every molecule it can get” from other sources.

CHINA-US-PHONE CARRIER

US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

BEIJING (AP) — Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing.

The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp. to provide domestic and international service. The U.S. government is reducing Chinese access to American markets and investment over possible spying and Beijing’s military development.

The FCC cited “significant national security and law enforcement risks” that Pacific Networks could monitor or disrupt U.S. communications.

President Joe Biden has extended efforts begun former President Donald Trump to limit access to U.S. technology, investment and markets for Chinese companies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA FRAUD

Florida couple pleads guilty to $881K COVID-19 relief fraud

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple have pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Court records show Amber Bruey pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Myers federal court to multiple fraud charges. Her husband, Anthony Bruey, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month.

According to court documents, the Brueys conspired to submit a total of 26 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications to the Small Business Administration, as well as approved lenders and loan processing companies, between April 2020 and June 2020.

The documents say lenders and the SBA approved 12 of the loans, allowing the Brueys to collect about $881,000.

TRUCKS AND SUVs-PEDESTRIANS

Study: SUVs, pickups more likely to hit walkers than cars

DETROIT (AP) — Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars. That’s according to a new study released today by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

It points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads. The authors also questioned whether wider pillars holding up roofs of the larger vehicles make it harder for drivers to spot people.

In 2020, the last year for which complete statistics are available, 6,519 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s up 59% since 2009, and a 4% increase from 2019.

