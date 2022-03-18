FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares retreat as oil climbs back above $100

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street extended a rally into a third day on Thursday.

Oil prices pushed higher, surpassing $105 per barrel. Tokyo, and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul declined. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rate policy unchanged despite moves by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to boost rates to counter inflation.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after surging more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years. Investors are juggling a raft of concerns including resurging COVID cases, the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

LNG-EXPORTS-EUROPE

Cheniere’s Louisiana, Texas LNG plants OK’d for more exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has given a liquefied natural gas exporter operating in Louisiana and Texas permission for additional sales to every country in Europe as they seek to move away from Russian supplies amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Cheniere Energy Inc. owns the Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana and its Corpus Christi plant in Texas. It says it’s been improved and is making more gas than previous permits covered.

The American Petroleum Institute’s vice president for natural gas markets says that as Europe works to move away from Russian oil and gas, “the world needs every molecule it can get” from other sources.

PAYPAL-UKRAINE

PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians

NEW YORK (AP) — PayPal says that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those now refugees across Europe.

Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad.

California-based PayPal says it will waive fees on transfers of funds to Ukrainian accounts, or for anyone receiving funds in Ukrainian accounts until June 30. It’s the latest measure by banks and other financial services companies looking for ways to help Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion.

INDIA-RUSSIAN OIL

India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official says state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases.

The official says India will be looking to purchase more oil from Russia despite calls not to from the U.S. and other countries due to the invasion of Ukraine. The official says India has no such sanctions. Imports make up nearly 85% of India’s oil needs. Its demand is projected to jump 8.2% this year to 5.15 million barrels per day as the economy recovers from the devastation caused by the pandemic.

PHILANTROPHY-SENATE HEARING

Senators issue bipartisan call to restore donors’ tax breaks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers called Thursday for restoring the charitable deduction for donors who don’t itemize their taxes, a priority for nonprofits nationwide.

But a key senator was noncommittal on the question of whether to support legislation designed to boost payout from foundations and donor-advised funds.

Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, said there would be bipartisan support for renewing and expanding the deduction. He made his comment at a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee, which he chairs. Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, echoed that call, saying he was “passionate” about expanding the charitable deduction.

COLUMBIA RIVER-SUPER FUND-SITE

Contaminated Columbia River island added to Superfund list

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has added a contaminated island on the Columbia River to the Superfund list of toxic waste sites.

That starts the process for eventual cleanup of the uninhabited Bradford Island. It is part of the federal Bonneville Dam complex on the Columbia River, which divides Washington state and Oregon.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for years dumped toxic waste on the island and in the river. That contaminated fish caught and eaten by humans. Thursday’s decision by the Biden administration was praised by the governors of Washington and Oregon. The island is located 40 miles east of Portland, Oregon.

ARGENTINA-IMF

Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

BUENOUS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate has given final legislative approval for President Alberto Fernández’s administration to refinance the government’s $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default.

The lawmakers voted 56 to 13, with three abstentions, on Thursday to approve the deal signed with the IMF in early March. It was already approved by the Chamber of Deputies last week, though it still must also be approved by the IMF’s board.

While the approval helps the South American country avoid another default and economic turmoil, it may have created an insurmountable fracture between Fernández and his powerful vice president, former President Cristina Fernández, who has questioned the terms negotiated with the IMF.

AMAZON-FIRED EMPLOYEE

Labor board seeks to force Amazon to reinstate fired worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking the reinstatement of an Amazon employee who was fired after leading a protest in the early days of the pandemic calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19.

Gerald Bryson worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island. He helped lead the protest outside a warehouse in April 2020 and participated in others the month prior.

Bryson’s attorney Frank Kearl said that while off the job during the April protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Kearl says Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy. Amazon has said Bryson was witnessed by other employees bullying and intimidating a female employee. It did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

BATTERY FACTORY-WEST VIRGINIA

Energy startup to bring electric battery factory to W.Va

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ says it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people.

The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to work at the factory. SPARKZ Founder and CEO Sanjiv Malhotra says the batteries produced at the factory will be 100% cobalt-free batteries.

SPARKZ is in the final stages of site selection in West Virginia for the factory. The company, founded in 2019, says it will be announcing customer partnerships in the coming months.

BOY SCOUTS-CAMP-FOR SALE

Advocates hope to stop sale of Boy Scout camp to developer

UNDATED (AP) — Conservationists in Connecticut are hoping a last-minute deal can be reached to protect a sprawling 252-acre camp owned by a regional council of Boy Scouts.

They want to prevent the picturesque property that’s been a summer destination for generations of families from being sold to a private developer. The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit land conservation organization, has offered the Connecticut Yankee Council of Boy Scouts $2.4 million, the assessed value of the Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth. But the group’s bid is currently well below that of the developer, who has offered nearly twice that amount. The Boy Scouts set a March 31 deadline for offers.

