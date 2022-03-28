FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as markets eye Ukraine, inflation worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as worries about the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine weigh on market sentiment.

Benchmarks in Hong Kong and Sydney gained today while Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai declined. Adding to concern over the economic impact from the pandemic, Shanghai went into a nine-day semi-lockdown. With China’s economic growth already slowing, the extreme measure could worsen unemployment, sap consumer demand and complicate already snarled global supply chains.

More broadly, the war in Ukraine and inflation are clouding the global outlook. On Friday, major U.S. indexes closed mostly higher and several notched weekly gains. The benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.5%.

CALIFORNIA-GROCERY WORKERS

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains.

About 47,000 workers at more than 500 Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores started voting last week and the results were announced Sunday. No strike date was immediately set and negotiations resume on Wednesday.

The possible walkout would involve grocery clerks, meat cutters and other employees represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers. Albertsons Companies says in a statement that the company remains committed to negotiating a contract that is fair to all parties. Ralphs didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

GAS PRICES

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents. The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon. The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

MISSISSIPPI-TAXES

Mississippi lawmakers pass largest-ever state income tax cut

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the nation, is on track for its largest-ever tax cut.

The Republican-controlled state House and Senate voted by wide margins Sunday to pass a bill that would reduce the state income tax over four years, beginning in 2023. The bill goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He has indicated he will sign it.

Supporters say a significant tax cut could spur economic growth and attract new residents to Mississippi. Opponents say reducing the income tax would mean less money for schools, health care, roads and other services, especially hurting poor and working-class residents.

BRITAIN-FINANCIAL CRISIS

UK relinquishes control of former Royal Bank of Scotland

LONDON (AP) — The British government has relinquished control of the former Royal Bank of Scotland for the first time since it bailed out the lender during the global financial crisis almost 15 years ago.

The Treasury says it’s sold 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of shares back to the bank, now known as NatWest Group, cutting the government’s stake to 48.1%, from 50.6%.

Royal Bank of Scotland came to the brink of collapse in 2008 after a global acquisition spree that briefly made it the world’s biggest bank but also left it heavily exposed to risky loans in the U.S.

DUBAI-UNION PROPERTIES

Dubai developer Union Properties says $42M ‘misappropriated’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A troubled Dubai real estate developer says it suspected $42 million had been “misappropriated” by the company’s former officials while declaring it massively overvalued its holdings.

The announcement by Union Properties comes after Emirati prosecutors announced in October they were investigating the firm. Already, the firm’s board of directors has seen its chairmen and other officials dismissed amid the probe.

A statement from the company’s managing director says auditors had “uncovered widespread fraud and misconduct by the company’s former management involving forgery, misappropriation of funds and various other financial violations.” It says it has nearly $800 million in accumulated losses in recent years.

KUWAIT

Fire strikes terminal under construction at Kuwait airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire has broken out at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport. Firefighters are still trying to control the blaze in Kuwait City. That’s according to the Interior Ministry spokesman.

He says a cause for the blaze was not immediately known. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

Photos circulated on social media show dark, billowing smoke behind the lines of planes on the runway. Some flights have been delayed, though civil aviation authorities say it’s not because of the fire.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.