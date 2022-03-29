FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares higher ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher ahead of another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Crude oil prices fell further after sinking 7% on Monday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher. Tesla jumped 8% after saying it would seek shareholder approval to do another stock split. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.46%. Trading has remained choppy as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine evolve.

BIDEN-BUDGET

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin. And Democrats are hoping that could help revive talks with Manchin over the party’s derailed social and environment plan.

Before Christmas, the West Virginia Democrat sank a House-passed, $2 trillion social and environment bill that was a top party priority. Manchin said it would have fueled inflation and deepened deficits. Democrats are hoping the more moderate approach that Biden’s budget takes this year might help convince Manchin that there’s a deal to be had.

MED-ALS DRUG

FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The review comes ahead of a meeting this week for outside experts to vote on the drug for ALS. The drug has been the focal point of a lobbying campaign by patients, their families and lawmakers.

FDA reviewers said Monday the single study from Amylyx (AM’-uh-lix) Pharmaceuticals was “not persuasive” due to missing data, errors in enrolling patients and other problems. Additionally, regulators were not convinced by data that the company said showed the drug helped patients live six months longer.

AUSTRALIA-BUDGET

Australia to increase spending on defense and security

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government’s upcoming budget will increase spending on defense and national security while reducing household expenses.

Frydenberg will reveal the budget today for the fiscal year beginning July 1 with an eye to Australia’s general elections that are due by May 21.

With Russia at war in Ukraine and China’s military becoming more assertive, Frydenberg foreshadowed “further investments in defense and national security reflecting the challenges that we now face.”

With inflation increasing, in part because of higher oil prices, the government is expected to reduce its tax on gasoline. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will be seeking a fourth three-year term in the next elections.

ELECTION-2022-MISSOURI SENATE

Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

The daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies officially filed her candidacy for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat Monday.

Busch Valentine’s entrance to the race comes days after Republican candidate Eric Greitens (GRY’-tens) was accused of physically assaulting members of his family. The allegations against Greitens have added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate a damaged candidate who risks losing the otherwise safe Republican seat to a Democrat.

FEDEX CEO

FedEx Corp. founder Fred Smith will step down as CEO in June

UNDATED (AP) — FedEx founder Fred Smith is stepping down as CEO in June.

The company says Smith will become executive chairman. FedEx Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam will become CEO.

Smith started FedEx in 1973, delivering small parcels and documents more quickly than the post office could. Over the next half-century, he oversaw the growth of a company that combined air and ground service and became something of an economic bellwether because of its service to other companies.

Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991 and rose through a series of marketing and management jobs in Asia and the United States.

CALIFORNIA-REPARTIONS TASK FORCE

Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation

UNDATED (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations is at a crossroads with members divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation.

Some members want to limit financial and other compensation to descendants of enslaved people. Others say that all Black people in the U.S. suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment.

The task force could vote on the question of eligibility today after putting it off at last month’s meeting. The mission of the task force created in 2020 is to study the institution of slavery and its harms and to educate the public of its findings.

