Stocks gain amid signs of progress on Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading as talks on ending the war in Ukraine showed signs of progress. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 1%. Technology and communications stocks led the gains. Energy stocks were lagging behind again as oil prices sank.

Turkey’s foreign minister says Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached “a consensus and common understanding” on some issues and Russia said it is cutting back some operations.

Treasury yields fell again. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.

US consumers still confident, but outlook not as rosy

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence bounced back in March and remains high, though consumers’ short-term outlook is not quite as rosy.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — rose to 107.2 in March from 105.7 in February.

However, the expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, declined to 76.6 from 80.8 in February. Respondents cited higher prices — particularly gas prices — and the war in Ukraine as the biggest factors.

US job openings, quitting at near record high in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. The Labor Department says there were 11.3 million available jobs last month, matching January’s figure and just below December’s record of 11.4 million.

FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. regulators are allowing people 50 and older to get another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision aims to offer extra protection to the most vulnerable in case the virus rebounds.

The FDA says that age group can seek a fourth dose at least four months after their previous booster. With COVID-19 cases currently low, it’s not clear if they should rush out and get one. There’s limited evidence to tell how much benefit another booster could offer right now.

The FDA ruled without input from its independent advisers.

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed’s powerful board in its 108-year history.

All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote.

UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

UNDATED (AP) — UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group. The health care giant says it will pay $170 for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year.

UnitedHealth plans to add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which runs primary care clinics and surgery centers. Health insurers and other payers have been emphasizing home-based care more in recent years as an alternative to expensive stays in hospitals or care centers.

Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal

UNDATED (AP) — Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the media measurement company rejected a $9 billion offer.

A group of private equity investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners will pay $28 for every outstanding Nielsen share.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. It still needs approval from Nielsen shareholders and regulators.

Energy agency: ‘Radical action’ needed to hit climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Renewable Energy Agency says “radical action” is needed to shift away from fossil fuels and ensure global warming doesn’t pass dangerous thresholds.

The agency released a huge report today that says investments of $5.7 trillion in renewable energy are needed globally each year until 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. Currently fossil fuel emissions are going up, not down.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera says the energy transition is “far from being on track.” His organization, which is based in Abu Dhabi, suggests that investments of $700 billion should be diverted away from the fossil fuel sector annually to avoid creating wells, pipelines and power plants that can’t be used anymore.

