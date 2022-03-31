FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks slip, oil slides as US releases crude reserves

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. The move to pump more oil into the market is part of an effort to control energy prices, which are up roughly 40% globally this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. The market is heading for a gain in March but it’s still on track to close out the first quarter lower.

CONSUMER SPENDING

A key inflation gauge sets 40-year high as gas and food soar

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans’ finances. The figure reported Thursday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982. Excluding volatile prices for food and energy, so-called core inflation increased 5.4% in February from 12 months earlier.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

More Americans apply for jobless benefits; layoffs still low

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 202,000 for the week ending March 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week’s tally of 188,000 claims was the fewest since 1969. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell to 208,500 from 212,000 the previous week. In total, 1,307,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid for the week ending March 19, the fewest since December 1969.

MORTGAGE RATES

Long-term mortgage rates rise again; 30-year breaches 4.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates rose again this week as the key 30-year loan rate breached 4.5% and attained its highest level since the end of 2018. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose to 4.67% from 4.42% last week. That contrasts with last year’s record-low mortgage rates of around 3%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 3.83% from 3.63% last week. With inflation at a four-decade high, the increases in home loan rates come a few weeks after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark short-term interest rate.

BIDEN-OIL RESERVES

Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices. Those prices have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The White House says Biden will make the formal announcement later Thursday in remarks on his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices. The White House says Biden will also call on Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but aren’t producing energy.

OPEC-OIL PRICES

OPEC sticks to modest boost in oil despite war jitters

LONDON (AP) — OPEC and allied oil producers including Russia have decided to stick to a modest increase in the amount of crude it pumps to the world. The move Thursday supports higher prices even as the Biden administration readies an attempt to lower them by releasing oil from strategic reserves. The group, known as OPEC+, chose to stay on its schedule of gradual increases to restore production cuts made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. In May, OPEC said it would add 432,000 barrels per day. That’s slightly up from 400,000 barrels in previous months, with officials saying they’re revising baseline production levels.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EUROPE-ENERGY

Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank. It got a cautious reception Thursday from European leaders who insist payment will remain in euros and dollars and want to see the fine print of how the decree will be implemented. A Kremlin decree published by state media says “unfriendly countries” can continue to pay for natural gas in foreign currency through a Russian bank that will convert the money into rubles. Putin talked tougher, saying Russia will start accepting ruble payments Friday and contracts will be stopped if buyers don’t agree to the new conditions.

GERMANY-PLANNED SABOTAGE

Germany: 6 men held in alleged plan to sabotage power lines

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany have detained six men on suspicion of planning to sabotage overhead power lines and disrupt the country’s electricity supply. Police said hundreds of officers raided apartments in the southeastern town of Neumarkt on Wednesday and found several illegal guns and rifles as well as tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition. Bavarian police said Thursday that the behavior of the suspects suggests they belong to the “prepper” scene, which is a loose movement of people who believe in preparing for societal collapse. Police say they so far have “no concrete indications of terrorist motivations or a terrorist organization.”

UNITED NATIONS-CLIMATE

UN chief names panel to probe companies’ climate efforts

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations has announced the appointment of an expert panel to scrutinize companies’ efforts to curb climate change. Businesses have made a flurry of pledges in recent years to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with growing consumer expectations for greener processes. But environmental campaigners say many such plans are at best unclear, and at worst a veil for companies’ polluting practices. The 16-member panel includes scientists, finance experts and former government officials. It will be chaired by Canada’s former environment minister, Catherine McKenna.

POSTMASTER GENERAL-INVESTIGATION

Postmaster General says he’s been cleared in federal probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the Justice Department has closed without criminal charges an investigation into political fundraising activity at his former business. DeJoy said in a statement Thursday that he has always been confident that the department “would find all of my activities to be lawful.” A DeJoy spokesman said the Justice Department has informed DeJoy’s lawyer that he would not be charged. A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

GENDER-NEUTRAL-AIRPORT SCREENING

US airport security screening to become more gender-neutral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. airport security procedures will become more gender-neutral. Among the changes are updates to scanners used for screening and the use for the first time of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female. Transportation Security Administration officers will also receive new instructions on screening intended to make procedures less invasive. The changes announced by the Department of Homeland Security are among a series of travel-security measures announced by DHS to mark International Trans Day of Visibility.

COIN SHORTAGE

Businesses seek Treasury help with coin shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Got a spare dime? Coins are in short supply again. Retailers, laundromats and other businesses that rely on coins want Americans to empty their piggy banks and look under couch cushions for extra change and “get coin moving.” A group of trade associations that represent individual businesses including banks, retail outlets, truck stops, grocery stores and more is asking the Treasury Department for more help convincing Americans to get coins back in circulation. The consequences of the circulation slowdown hit people who don’t have an ability to pay for items electronically.

