AP source: Trump aide Miller to testify to Jan. 6 committee

ERIC TUCKER
April 14, 2022 8:44 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump, will appear Thursday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Miller was a senior adviser for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of Trump’s policy decisions. He has resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a committee subpoena for his phone records.

The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony. It’s unclear whether Miller will appear in person or virtually.

