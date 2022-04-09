On Air: Meet the Press
Australian prime minister calls May election

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 8:22 pm
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has called for a May election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised Governor-General David Hurley as representative of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, to set the election date.

Morrison will announce later on Sunday that Australia will go to the polls on May 14 or May 21.

Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term.

