On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Denmark arrests man over promotion of IS on social media

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 6:07 am
< a min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man was arrested in Denmark on Wednesday on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism laws by allegedly promoting the Islamic State group on social media.

Police said domestic security agency PET took part in the operation, but they did not give further details, including the suspect’s age.

“We still have a longer investigation ahead of us,” Copenhagen Police Inspector Dannie Rise said.

PET reported last month that Denmark’s “the biggest terrorist threat” remains people who sympathize with Islamic militants, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

The agency said “a significant number of terrorist attacks have been averted in Denmark” and the threat against the country “remains serious.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories