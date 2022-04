ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — In a story published March 31, 2022, about an appeals court ruling on a challenged school admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, The Associated Press erroneously reported the court’s vote was 3-2. The vote was actually 2-1. The story also incorrectly referred to Fairfax County as Fairfield County in one instance.

