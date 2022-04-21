On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 9:02 am
1 min read
      

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court sentenced Thursday a former member of parliament and others to ten years in prison for smuggling antiquities out of the country, as part of a campaign to stop the trade.

Egypt’s state news agency said that former member of parliament Alaa Hassanein and 4 others would serve 10 years. Hassan Rateb, a prominent businessmen, and 17 others will face five years in prison. All were fined 1 million Egyptian pounds, or $54,000 roughly.

Egypt has drastically stepped up efforts in recent years to stop the trafficking of its antiquities, which flourished in the turmoil following a 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak. Often the suspects have been high-profile figures. In 2020, an actor and brother of the country’s former minister of finance Raouf Boutros-Ghali was sentenced to 30 years for smuggling antiques.

The state news report did not specify what kind of antiquities were being smuggled — but it said that in some cases the convicted had organized and funded secret excavations. Egypt is still rich in undiscovered ancient sites dating back to the time of the Pharoahs, and its Greek and Roman era.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

The country has in recent years warned foreign museums that it will not help them mount exhibits on ancient Egyptian antiquities unless they return smuggled artifacts. The Antiquities Ministry said it has retrieved more than 1,000 artifacts and around 22,000 ancient coins since 2016.

In 2019, the ministry displayed a gilded ancient coffin from the 1st Century B.C., which New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art returned after U.S. investigators determined it to be a looted antiquity.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|27 Actuarial Process Optimization:...
4|27 Intro to Trifacta: The Data Engineering...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories