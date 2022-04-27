On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

German government cuts economic forecast, sees 2.2% growth

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 9:11 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German government forecast Wednesday that the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, will grow by only 2.2% this year as Russia’s war in Ukraine weighs on prospects.

The Economy Ministry chopped the outlook for gross domestic product from the 3.6% growth it forecast in January. It sees only slightly faster growth of 2.5% in 2023.

The government’s revised outlook was gloomier than a recent assessment by leading economic think tanks that expected the economy to expand by 2.7% this year.

But the government outlook was more optimistic than a prediction of 1.8% growth by its own panel of independent economic advisers. Last year, Germany’s GDP grew by 2.9%.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the government was making a “conservative” estimate, pointing to still-fragile supply chains, the effect of sanctions against Russia on the availability of raw materials and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2.2% growth prediction assumes no energy embargo or blockade of gas deliveries, Habeck said. “If this came on top, we would have a recession in Germany,” he said.

Russian imports account for a significant, though declining, proportion of Germany’s supplies. Habeck said that proportion has declined from 55% before the war to 35% now.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved a package of measures designed to ease the strain on consumers of higher energy prices. It includes lowering the tax on gasoline, cheap tickets for public transportation and one-off payments of several hundred euros to each taxpayer.

The cost to the public purse was estimated at “significantly more” than 30 billion euros ($32 billion), government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories