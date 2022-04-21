Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Harris replaces chief of staff in latest VP office shakeup

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is naming Lorraine Voles as her new chief of staff, replacing Tina Flournoy who is leaving the administration, in the latest shakeup in her office, the White House said.

Voles was brought into Harris’ office by Flournoy last summer, as the vice president faced a flurry of negative headlines and staff departures. She was Vice President Al Gore’s communications director and an adviser to then-Sen. Hillary Clinton in 2008.

Harris, in a statement, praised the departing Flournoy, calling her a “valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office.”

Harris’ deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, is also leaving the White House in the coming weeks. Harris’ national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, stepped down last month and her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, left the White House in December.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

The staff reshuffling was first reported by the Washington Post.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories