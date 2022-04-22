On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Man convicted of killing German ex-leader’s son found dead

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 7:20 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A man who was convicted of killing the son of former German President Richard von Weizsaecker in 2019 has been found dead at the psychiatric facility where he was sent, prosecutors said Friday.

The German man, who has been identified only as Gregor S. due to local privacy rules, was convicted of murder and attempted murder in July 2020 and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Berlin prosecutors said he was found dead on April 18 in his hospital room at the psychiatric unit, German news agency dpa reported. There was no detail on the cause of death, but they said there was no indication that anyone else was involved.

Fritz von Weizsaecker, a doctor, was stabbed to death in November 2019 while delivering a lecture on liver disease at a clinic in Berlin. An off-duty police officer who tried to stop the attack was seriously injured.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Prosecutors said at the time of the trial that the defendant had acted out of hatred for the former German president, who died in 2015, blaming him for the use of the chemical known as “Agent Orange” during the Vietnam War.

Richard von Weizsäcker once worked for a German chemical company the killer believed had helped produce the defoliant widely used by U.S. troops during the conflict. The chemical has been blamed for health problems among those exposed to it.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories