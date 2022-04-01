On Air: Agency in Focus
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 8:42 am
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

Taddeo had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking information about the circumstances of Taddeo’s escape.

