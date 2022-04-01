On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 12:10 pm
1 min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.

Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.

The names of the men have not been released.

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping with his wife to buy groceries for a Friday cookout for Almendarez’s sister, whose birthday was Thursday.

“We’re tired that people aren’t even safe to go out to the grocery store. This is a cop. This is a cop that’s just out with his family. It could be any one of us — and it happened to be him,” Gonzalez told reporters.

Almendarez told his wife, who was not injured, to run away before he was shot, Gonzales said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for Almendarez’s family in a statement Friday.

“Deputy Darren Almendarez lost his life while answering the call to serve and protect his fellow Texans, and this tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make both on and off duty,” Abbott said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|7 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|7 Modernize Your Agency's Human...
4|7 Oracle Cloud – National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories