On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Official: EU oks new Russia sanctions including on coal

RAF CASERT
April 7, 2022 2:47 pm
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have approved new punishing sanctions against Russia, including an EU embargo on coal imports in the wake of evidence of torture and killings emerging from war zones outside Kyiv.

The ban on coal imports will be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine, an official said Thursday on condition of anonymity because the official announcement had not yet been made.

The EU ban on coal is estimated to be worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year. In the meantime, the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories