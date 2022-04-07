On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 11:20 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said.

Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

The 82-year-old Democratic leader’s announcement came ahead of her weekly press appearance on Capitol Hill. The House is set to start a two week spring recess.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - CAR - Commerce
4|13 Accelerate BERT Inference with...
4|13 Powering and Securing Federal Agencies...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories