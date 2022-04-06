Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Spain looks to lift mask requirement in most indoor spaces

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 10:16 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health minister wants to lift face mask requirements for indoor spaces except public transportation and medical centers after Easter Week, when many residents travel and see their families.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said Wednesday that she would bring the proposed action to a government Cabinet meeting on April 19. If approved as expected, it would take effect the following day.

Over 92% of Spaniards over age 12 have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The country’s high vaccination rate has meant relatively low pressure on hospitals during the most recent surge of infections.

Authorities made outdoor mask use no longer obligatory in February as a wave of cases caused by the more contagious omicron variant eased. In March, Spain eliminated mandatory home isolation for people infected with the coronavirus but experiencing no or mild symptoms.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 Microsoft Envision: Episode 4
4|12 Knock Your File Storage Security...
4|12 CHARLIE MIKE '22: Perfecting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories