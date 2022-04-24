On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Government News

Sudan group says renewed tribal clashes kill 168 in Darfur

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 3:07 pm
CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese aid group says that tribal clashes on Sunday between Arabs and non-Arabs in the war-ravaged Darfur region have killed 168 people.

Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, says fighting in the Kreinik area of West Darfur province also wounded 98 others.

He says the clashes first erupted Thursday with the killing of two people by an unknown assailant in Kreinik.

