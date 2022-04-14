On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 6:39 am
< a min read
      

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9% of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk says in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Shares of Twitter jumped nearly 12% before the market open.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories