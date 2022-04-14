On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

UnitedHealth tops Q1 forecasts, raises 2022 outlook

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 6:37 am
< a min read
      

MINNETONKA, Minnesota (AP) — UnitedHealth Group thumped Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations and raised its 2022 forecast, as growing Medicare Advantage coverage and care delivery once again bolstered the health care giant.

The nation’s largest health insurance provider reported on Thursday adjusted earnings of $5.49 per share as total revenue grew more than 14% to $80.1 billion in the quarter.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $5.36 per share on $78.73 billion in revenue in the second quarter, according to FactSet.

Aside from providing insurance, UnitedHealth also runs an Optum segment that provides care and manages pharmacy benefits for millions of people. Operating earnings for that segment grew nearly 20%.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

For the full year, UnitedHealth now expects adjusted earnings of $21.20 to $21.70 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of $21.61 per share on $318.87 billion in revenue.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. climbed in early morning trading.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories