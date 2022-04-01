FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares slip as Japan ‘tankan’ shows weaker outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen as a resurgence of Russian attacks dashed hopes for any quick end to the war in Ukraine.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong but surged in Shanghai. A closely watched quarterly gauge of business sentiment in Japan called the “tankan,” carried out by the Bank of Japan, found the benchmark indicator for large manufacturers dropped for the first time in seven quarters.

Shares in electronics and energy giant Toshiba jumped nearly 7% on news Bain Capital might acquire the company and take it private. Toshiba said it was not involved in such talks.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

Another solid month of US hiring expected despite obstacles

UNDATED (AP) — Defying a pandemic and supply chain disruptions, the U.S. economy has cranked out more than 400,000 jobs every month for nearly a year — a blazing winning streak in wildly uncertain times.

And despite surging inflation, the hiring wave likely continued last month in the face of yet another jolt: Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has unsettled the economic outlook and catapulted gasoline prices to painful levels.

Economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet expect the Labor Department’s jobs report for March to show that employers added an additional 478,000 jobs and that unemployment rate dipped from 3.8% to 3.7%.

BIDEN-OIL RESERVES

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, in a bid to control energy prices.

Biden says it’s not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but he’s suggesting it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”

AAA (Triple-A) says gas is averaging about $4.23 a gallon, compared with $2.87 a year ago.

Prices have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Biden also is calling out oil companies that he says are focused on profits instead of putting out more barrels.

CONGRESS-INSULIN COSTS

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients.

Thursday’s vote is part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Experts say the legislation would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for insulin. Some could save hundreds of dollars annually.

President Joe Biden’s stalled social legislation would do much more, authorizing Medicare to negotiate prices for insulin and other drugs, penalizing pharmaceuticals that raise prices faster than inflation, and limiting costs for Medicare enrollees.

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTIONS

Amazon staff reject union in Alabama, lean toward it in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid in a tight race, according to early results. But outstanding challenged votes could change the outcome.

Warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted 993 to 875 against forming a union. The National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the election, says that 416 challenged votes could potentially overturn that result. A hearing to go through the challenged ballots will occur in the next few days.

In a separate election on Staten Island, New York, the nascent Amazon Labor Union is leading by more than 350 votes out of about 2,670 tallied. Counting is expected to continue this morning.

RURAL WATER PROJECTS

US taps $420M to boost water supplies hit by climate change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials are funneling more money to rural water projects in several states as the Biden administration looks to put a dent in growing infrastructure needs amid drought and climate change.

The U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday that $420 million will be spent on projects in New Mexico, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.

The work includes construction of water treatment plants, pipeline connections, pump systems and reservoirs to provide drinking water to rural and tribal communities.

The largest share — $160 million — will go toward an ongoing project designed to provide water for about 70,000 people in eastern New Mexico.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SPENDING

Bargainers: Bipartisan deal near on trimmed $10B COVID bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers have moved to the brink of clinching a scaled-back bipartisan compromise to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19. That could set up final congressional approval next week.

The price tag was a reduction from an earlier $15.6 billion compromise that fell apart weeks ago after House Democrats rejected cuts in pandemic aid to states to help pay for it.

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is a lead negotiator and he says bargainers have reached an agreement in principle on a package that would be completely paid for.

The new money would be to purchase vaccines, treatments and tests, which the administration says are running low, even as the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2 spreads.

EPA-DRINKING WATER CONTAMINATION

EPA upholds Trump-era decision not to regulate contaminant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Upholding a Trump-era environmental policy, the Environmental Protection Agency says it will not regulate a drinking water contaminant that has been linked to brain damage in infants.

The agency says the Trump administration’s decision in 2020 not to regulate perchlorate in drinking water was made with the “best available peer reviewed science.” The Trump administration had concluded that the chemical compound was not found widely enough in drinking water or at levels of public health concern to warrant federal regulation.

Environmental groups sharply criticized the Biden administration Thursday for not reversing that decision.

MARIJUANA-NEW MEXICO

New Mexico launches cannabis sales, within Texans’ reach

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bringing sales of recreational marijuana to the doorstep of Texas as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps across more of the American West.

As of midnight Friday, anyone 21 and older in New Mexico can purchase up to 2 ounces of marijuana — enough to roll about 60 joints or cigarettes.

Across the state, would-be marijuana farmers are bidding for water rights and learning to raise their first cannabis crops. Experienced medical cannabis producers have ramped up production. New Mexico is among 18 states that have legalize cannabis for recreational use.

