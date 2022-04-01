FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge higher, Treasury yields soar after jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes edged higher on Wall Street while Treasury yields soared, after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in afternoon trading, after wavering between small gains and losses earlier. The index is on track for a weekly loss following two weeks of gains. The two-year Treasury yield approached its highest level in more than three years after a report showed the labor market remained strong in February. It again topped the 10-year yield, an unusual even that’s historically been an ominous sign for the economy.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

America’s employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy’s resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine and the highest inflation in 40 years. The government’s report showed that last month’s job growth helped shrink the unemployment rate to 3.6%. That’s the lowest rate since the pandemic erupted two years ago and just above the half-century low of 3.5% that was reached two years ago. Despite the inflation surge, persistent supply bottlenecks, damage from COVID-19 and now a war in Europe, employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 11 straight months.

CHINA-EU

China rejects sanctions as Ukraine war tops summit agenda

BRUSSELS (AP) — China is renewing its criticism of Western sanctions against Russia and says it won’t be forced to choose sides in the conflict in Ukraine. It comes as the European Union seeks China’s assurances that it won’t help Russia circumvent the economic sanctions. At an annual summit Friday, EU officials say they are looking for signs that Beijing is willing to cooperate on bringing an end to the war. Other topics for the virtual meeting include China’s travel ban on members of the European Parliament; Beijing’s economic boycott of EU member Lithuania over its relations with Taiwan; the fate of a stalled investment agreement; and issues surrounding civil and political rights under China’s authoritarian Communist Party regime.

NORTH KOREA-SANCTIONS

US sanctions North Korea firms over recent missile tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sanctions on five North Korean entities Friday in response to two ballistic missile tests the reclusive Asian country conducted in February and March. The March launch was North Korea’s most provocative weapons test since President Joe Biden took office. The sanctions were authorized under an existing executive order targeting producers and supporters of weapons of mass destruction. They come after Japan also issued its own set of penalties this week on four groups and nine individuals tied to missiles development.

BIDEN-ASYLUM-LIMITS

COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control says it’s ending a policy that limited asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The use of public health powers has been widely criticized by Democrats and immigration advocates as an excuse for the United States to shirk its obligations to provide haven to people fleeing persecution. The policy will end on paper April 1, but it will not take effect until May 23, to allow border officials time to prepare. The decision is expected to draw more migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. But the policy was increasingly hard to justify scientifically as restrictions ended across the U.S.

MILEAGE STANDARDS

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to travel an average of at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026 under new rules unveiled by the government. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday its fuel economy requirements will undo a rollback enacted under President Donald Trump. For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get just under 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The new requirements increase gas mileage by 8% per year for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% in the 2026 model year. Some environmental groups say the new standards aren’t tough enough.

GM-RECALLS

GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 small SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail. The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years. Ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will inspect the module and repair or replace it. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 2.

FORD-RECALLS

Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won’t work. The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, possibly causing fires. The trailer brake recall includes F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550. Also covered are the 2022 Maverick pickup, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. A software error can stop trailers from braking.

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTIONS

Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, have voted to unionize, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes in favor of a union, giving the fledgling Amazon Labor Union enough support to pull off a victory. According to the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process, 2,131 workers rejected the union bid. The 67 ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the ALU were not enough to sway the outcome. The victory was an uphill battle for the ALU, made up of former and current workers who lacked official backing from an established union and were out-gunned by the deep-pocketed retail giant.

ALASKA AIRLINES-PILOTS PICKET

Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights as pilots picket

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of flights along the West Coast are being canceled as Alaska Airlines pilots picket during ongoing contract negotiations with the airline. At least 66 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled in Seattle, 20 in Portland, 10 in Los Angeles and seven in San Francisco. The union action comes as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels and many Americans are headed on vacation for spring break. Alaska Airlines says in a statement that it values its pilots but needs to negotiate a deal that allows the airline to maintain growth and profitability. Passengers on canceled flights vented their frustration on social media.

HOMEBUILDER STOCKS

Homebuilder stock slump over rates seen overdone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuilder stocks have lagged far behind the broader market during Wall Street’s swoon this year, weighed down by fears that rising mortgage rates could severely dampen sales. One prominent exchange traded fund for homebuilders has fallen about 26% this year, while the S&P 500 is down just 5%. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 4.67% this week. It was 3.18% a year ago. The spike in rates appears to be taking a bite out of new home sales. Still, some Wall Street analysts say market trends continue to favor homebuilders as the spring home buying season kicks off, and the pullback could make builder stocks attractive.

