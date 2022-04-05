FINANCIAL MARKETS

Oil prices up, Asian shares slip after tech rally on Wall St

UNDATED (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia and oil prices have risen after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street.

Many Asian markets including those in China were closed for holidays today. Tokyo and Seoul declined while Sydney advanced.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 1.9%.

Twitter soared 27% following a big investment in the company from Tesla’s Elon Musk. The gains in technology companies helped offset weakness in other parts of the market. Details are emerging of what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, raising the possibility of more sanctions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS SPENDING

Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. But the compromise ended up dropping all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.

It drew quick support Monday from President Joe Biden, who initially pushed for a $22.5 billion package. He ended up settling for much less despite administration warnings that the government was running out of money to keep pace with the disease’s continued — though diminished — spread in the U.S.

Questions remain about whether objections by some Republicans might prevent the Senate from considering the bill this week, as Biden wants.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ASIA ECONOMIES

World Bank says war shocks to drag on Asian economies

BANGKOK (AP) — A report by the World Bank says disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the shocks from the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months.

The report released today forecasts slower growth and rising poverty in the Asia-Pacific region this year. Growth for the region is estimated at 5%, down from the original forecast of 5.4%.

It anticipates that China, the region’s largest economy, will expand at a 5% pace. The report says “multiple shocks” are adding to troubles for people and for businesses and that governments whose finances have been stretched by the pandemic have less capacity to help.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA

10,000 health workers sent to help control Shanghai outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — China has sent more than 10,000 health workers to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff. They are struggling to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest city.

Shanghai is conducting mass testing of its 25 million residents as what was supposed to be a two-phase lockdown entered its second week. The lockdown has sparked numerous complaints, from food shortages to limited staff and facilities at hastily constructed isolation sites.

A health official also acknowledged that a child who tests positive may be separated from parents who test negative. China reported more than 13,000 new cases Monday, with about 9,000 of them in Shanghai. Most people had no symptoms, but China’s zero-tolerance policy requires anyone who tests positive to be isolated.

STARBUCKS-SHARE REPURCHASES-SUSPENDED

Starbucks halts stock buybacks as Schultz returns

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz returned to the company as interim CEO Monday. Among his first actions was suspending Starbucks’ $20 million share buyback program to invest more profits in employees and stores. Starbucks shares fell 4% on the news.

The pivot in strategy comes just three weeks after Starbucks announced that Schultz would be taking over the company’s top role until it finds a permanent CEO.

Schultz could be feeling some heat from a growing unionization effort. Six of the company’s 9,000 U.S. stores have recently unionized, and at least 170 more have filed to hold union elections.

MCDONALD’S-HARRASSMENT

McDonald’s workers reach settlement deal over harassment

UNDATED (AP) — Former McDonald’s workers who alleged rampant sexual harassment at their Michigan restaurant have reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the restaurant’s former owner.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project announced the settlement deal Monday. It must still be approved by a federal judge.

Former McDonald’s worker Jenna Ries sued the franchisee and McDonald’s Corp. in 2019. She alleged that a general manager ignored repeated physical and verbal harassment by a male co-worker against her and 100 other women. The lawsuit was part of a broader push to combat harassment. McDonald’s has since mandated anti-harassment training at its stores worldwide.

GEOTHERMAL PLANT-ENDANGERED TOAD

Nevada toad declared endangered at site of geothermal plant

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a rare emergency move, the U.S. government has temporarily declared a Nevada toad endangered, saying a geothermal power plant in the works could result in its extinction.

The Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday it’s formally proposing a rule to list the Dixie Valley toad as an endangered species subject to 60 days of public comment. But it says the emergency listing goes into effect immediately. It will continue for eight months while more permanent protections are considered for the toad at the only place it’s known to exist.

Reno-based Ormat Technologies Inc. broke ground last month on the plant about 100 miles east of Reno.

