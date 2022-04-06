FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia stocks decline amid worries over US rate hikes, Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have followed Wall Street lower after a Federal Reserve official’s comments fueled expectations of more aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the White House announced more sanctions on Russia.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated today. Wall Street’s S&P 500 index tumbled 1.3% yesterday after a Fed governor said reining in inflation that is at a four-decade high is of “paramount importance.”

The White House said Western governments will ban new investment in Russia following evidence its soldiers deliberately killed civilians in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury said Moscow will be blocked from paying debts with dollars from American financial institutions, potentially increasing the risk of a default.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia

UNDATED (AP) — The White House says the U.S. and its European allies will impose stiff new sanctions today, including a ban on new investments in Russia, in retaliation for Russia’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.

The joint action also includes toughened sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions and government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members.

The Treasury Department has also moved to block any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions.

The Defense Department is sending Ukraine an additional $100 million worth of military equipment, including Javelin anti-armor systems.

MYANMAR-FOREIGN CURRENCY

Myanmar orders foreign money held by banks changed to kyats

BANGKOK (AP) — An order by Myanmar’s central bank that all foreign currency in bank accounts must be converted into the local currency has many in the military-ruled country worried over potential losses.

Businesses and individuals were told in a notice issued Sunday that they must convert dollars and other foreign currency into local currency (kyats) within one day or face legal consequences.

Myanmar’s military leaders are facing a raft of sanctions after they seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, ousting the country’s elected government.

The order to hand over foreign exchange suggests the authorities may be running short of hard currency needed to pay debts and purchase key supplies such as oil, gas and weapons.

SRI LANKA-ECONOMIC CRISIS

Sri Lankan president revokes emergency amid growing protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has revoked a days-old state of emergency after huge public protests demanded he resign over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory.

The president has resisted the calls even after governing party lawmakers said an interim government should replace his and failing to do so would make them responsible for violence. The emergency orders he revoked had given him sweeping authority to act in the interests of preserving public order, including suspending any laws and authorizing detentions.

Huge public protests started over shortages of essential such as fuel and electricity, but now the demonstrators are demanding the president and his government resign.

FEDEX-LOGISTICS HEADQUARTERS

FedEx Logistics opens global headquarters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shipping giant FedEx Corp. says its logistics subsidiary has opened a new global headquarters in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

FedEx Logistics says it held an event Tuesday to mark the opening of its offices in the former Gibson guitar factory, just steps from historic Beale Street and the FedExForum sports and concert venue in Memphis.

FedEx Logistics says it’s invested more than $50 million to renovate the 200,000-square-foot building. FedEx Logistics provides air and ocean cargo, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage and other services to customers.

INVESTMENT SCHEME SENTENCES

Father, son arrested in Japan get US prison for Ponzi scheme

LOS VEGAS (AP) — Two former investment executives arrested in Japan have been sentenced to five years in a U.S. prison for their roles in a $1.5 billion international Ponzi scheme with 10,000 victims in the U.S. and abroad.

Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, apologized Tuesday before each was sentenced, according to court records and their attorney.

The judge scheduled a June 28 hearing on a possible $141 million in restitution. Prosecutors compare the case involving Las Vegas-based MRI International Inc. with the biggest-ever U.S. fraud cases.

A federal jury in Las Vegas found co-defendant Edwin Fujinaga guilty in 2019 of heading the scheme. He’s now 75 and serving 50 years in a U.S. prison.

NCAA GAME RATINGS

Kansas’ victory most-viewed men’s title game on cable TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas’ comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship was the most-viewed title game on cable television. The Jayhawks’ 72-69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. That’s a 4 percent increase over last year’s title game between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS.

This was the third time the championship game was on Turner, but first since 2018. They were supposed to have the 2020 final, but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire tournament on CBS and Turner averaged 10.7 million, a 13% increase over last year.

US-NIELSENS

Grammys barely move the needle in television ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite a night of feel-good vibes and performances by the music industry’s top acts, the Grammy Awards barely moved the needle as a television attraction.

The Nielsen company says the show reached just under 9.6 million viewers on Sunday. That’s a 4% increase over 2021′s broadcast, a more intimate affair because of the pandemic, and the smallest-ever audience for the Grammys by a wide margin.

Any year-to-year viewership increase is usually a cause for celebration in today’s television world. But that has to be considered a disappointing showing when you consider the previous week’s Academy Awards increased its audience by 58% over 2021.

MIAMI-BITCOIN CONFERENCE

Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference

UNDATED (AP) — Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running today through Friday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements to the industry and beyond.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year, replacing American Airlines. And the largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms and investors are setting up shop as well.

