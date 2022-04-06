FINANCIAL MARKETS

Tech stocks lead indexes lower on Wall Street; eyes on Fed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street and bond yields rose as investors try to estimate how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and take other steps to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 2.7%. Technology companies had some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.59%. Investors will be looking closely at minutes released later in the day from the Fed’s latest policy meeting for more clues about its next steps.

SUPREME COURT-WATER RULE

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule, for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that curtails the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a 5-4 decision, the justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order throwing out the rule. The high court’s action does not interfere with the Biden administration’s decision to rewrite the rule. Work on a revision has begun, but the administration has said a final rule is not expected until the spring of 2023. The Trump-era rule will remain in effect in the meantime. The court’s three liberal justices and Chief Justice John Roberts dissented.

JUSTICE MINE FEES-WEST VIRGINIA

WVa gov Justice repeatedly late paying mine safety penalties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has missed deadlines in recent months to pay the U.S. government the millions of dollars he owes in penalties for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines. The Republican governor was ordered to pay $5.1 million by a federal judge in April 2020. That was after the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration brought a lawsuit against 23 of his companies, saying he failed to pay fees associated with hundreds of mine safety penalties. According to federal court documents, since at least December, Justice has been late on payments.

EAGLES KILLED-WIND TURBINES

Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A wind energy company has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $8 million in fines and restitution after killing at least 150 eagles over the past decade at wind farms across the U.S. NextEra Energy subsidiary ESI Energy pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act during a Tuesday court appearance in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Prosecutors say the company was warned its wind farms would kill birds but proceeded anyway without getting a required permit. They say the company also ignored advice about how to minimize the deaths. NextEra President Rebecca Kujawa says collisions of birds with wind turbines are unavoidable. It’s illegal to harm eagles under federal law.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ENERGY

Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are accusing oil companies of “ripping off the American people” and putting profits before production as Americans suffer from higher gasoline prices amid the war in Ukraine. Oil executives, testifying before Congress for the second time in six months, responded that oil is a global market and that oil companies don’t dictate prices. The hearing comes as President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control the higher prices. Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington blamed Biden for the higher prices.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SANCTIONS

US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and says it is toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha (BOO’-chuh).

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-RUSSIA

US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged a Russian oligarch with sanctions violations and has taken down a cybercrime operation controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the actions at a news conference Wednesday. The case against against Konstantin Malofeyev accuses him of trying to evade earlier Treasury Department sanctions by seeking to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe. Officials also seized millions of dollars they say are traceable to the sanctions violations. The actions come as the Justice Department is accelerating efforts to track down illicit Russian assets and as U.S. prosecutors helped European counterparts gather evidence on potential war crimes committed by Russia during its war on Ukraine.

FRANCE-AVIATION SAFETY PROBE

France opens safety probe of ‘serious’ NY-Paris flight issue

PARIS (AP) — France’s bureau that investigates air crashes and aviation safety says it is looking into a “serious incident” involving an Air France flight from New York’s JFK airport that suffered flight control problems on approach to landing in Paris. The BEA said Wednesday that it has opened a safety investigation and that the so-called “black box” flight data and cockpit voice recorders are being analyzed. In a tweet, the bureau said the Boeing 777 plane suffered flight control issues on its final approach to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday. A website maintained by aviation enthusiasts posted audio of what it said were radio exchanges with pilots wrestling with the aircraft before finally landing trans-Atlantic flight AF011.

BRITAIN-FLIGHTS CANCELED

More UK Easter flights disrupted amid COVID staff absences

LONDON (AP) — British travelers faced more disruptions during the Easter holiday break as two major airlines, British Airways and easyJet, canceled about 100 flights Wednesday. British Airways cancelled two flights because of COVID-19 related staff absences, on top of more than 70 flights that it had canceled in advance as part of adjustments to its schedule. Budget carrier easyJet scrubbed at least 30 flights at London’s Gatwick airport. The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages because of both a surge in COVID 19-related staff sickness in the U.K. and a shortage of workers because of pandemic-related job cuts.

WHO-PANDEMIC REPORT

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization reports that the number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week. In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported last week, a 16% weekly decline. The more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19 last week also represented a decline. The U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world. However, it warned that the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because many countries have stopped widespread testing for the coronavirus. WHO says it is tracking an omicron variant that is a recombination of two versions: BA.1 and BA.2, which was first detected in Britain in January.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

US experts discuss COVID boosters for the fall and beyond

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vaccine experts are meeting to discuss the U.S. strategy for future COVID-19 booster campaigns. Key questions include how often the vaccines should be updated against new viral strains and who should get them. The Food and Drug Administration advisers won’t make any binding decisions during Wednesday’s virtual meeting. But their advice could shape the government’s approach to vaccinations later this year and beyond. FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder weather could lead to surges in the fall and winter. The FDA’s vaccine chief says it’s important to begin discussing the process for updating vaccines now.

PACKARD PLANT-DETROIT

Judge orders owner to demolish Packard plant in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered the demolition of the deteriorating Packard auto plant in Detroit, finding that it had become a public nuisance. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Brian Sullivan wrote in a March 31 order that the plant’s Peruvian owner, Fernando Palazuelo, and his company, Arte Express Detroit, must remove all rubbish and debris from the sprawling site that covers several city blocks and demolish all buildings and structures on the property. Palazuelo bought the Packard property in 2013 for $405,000 at a Wayne County tax foreclosure auction. He said then that his plans were to restore and reopen the 40-acre complex as a mixed-use commercial, residential and cultural development.

