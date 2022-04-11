FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street as the market extends a losing streak from last week.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Technology stocks fell broadly and were the biggest weights on the market. Energy companies also slipped along with falling crude oil prices. Bond yields rose.

Twitter was in focus after mercurial Tesla billionaire Elon Musk said he wouldn’t be joining the company’s board after all. Musk recently became the company’s biggest shareholder and is now free to increase his stake.

Trading starts of new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant, the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, have begun trading.

The bulked-up company combines the owner of storied film studio Warner Bros., TV networks including CNN, HBO and the streaming service HBO Max, with Discovery Inc., the parent of networks that focus on reality television like HGTV and its own streaming service, Discovery+.

AT&T Inc. last year decided to separate WarnerMedia as the company unravels its entertainment-oriented deal-making of the past several years and focuses on phone and internet service.

Russia’s war to shrink Ukraine economy 45%, World Bank says

LONDON (AP) — The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure.

The World Bank also said Sunday that unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to the war are plunging Russia into a deep recession and will lop off more than a tenth of its economy in 2022.

The Washington-based lender said in its “War in the Region” economic report that the war is set to inflict twice the amount of economic damage across Europe and Central Asia that the COVID-19 pandemic did.

Italian premier says Algeria to boost natural gas exports

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has secured a deal for more natural gas across a Mediterranean pipeline from Algeria. It’s the latest push by a European Union nation to reduce dependence on Russian energy following its invasion of Ukraine.

Draghi told reporters in the Algerian capital that an agreement to intensify bilateral cooperation in the energy sector along with the deal to export more gas to Italy “are a significant response to the strategic goal” of quickly securing alternative energy sources.

The deal between Italian energy company Eni and Algeria’s Sonatrach would add up to 9 billion cubic meters of gas from Algeria by 2023-24. Eni said the increased flows will start in the fall.

Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

UNDATED (AP) — The push to make personal protective equipment in the U.S. is running out of steam after an initial surge at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press identified more than $125 million of governments grants to over 300 businesses in 10 states to spur production of masks, gowns, sanitizer and other pandemic supplies. But the AP found that many producers ran into troubles getting equipment, materials and reliable buyers. Some have quit or sold their equipment.

Industry officials say they need more help from the federal government to ensure there is enough American-made protective gear for future pandemics or emergencies.

NSO turns to US Supreme Court for immunity in WhatsApp suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Israeli spyware maker NSO Group has turned to the U.S. Supreme Court as it seeks to head off a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service. In a filing to the Supreme Court, NSO said it should be recognized as a foreign government agent and therefore entitled to immunity.

WhatsApp parent Facebook sued NSO in 2019 for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware. It is trying to block NSO from Facebook platforms and servers and seeks unspecified damages.

Granting sovereign immunity to NSO would greatly hinder WhatsApp’s case. NSO hopes to see the case dismissed.

