FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise broadly, Delta leads gains in travel companies

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest round of corporate earnings and an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines that bodes well for the travel industry. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%. Travel-related companies had some of the biggest gains and technology stocks also gained ground. The S&P 500 is coming off three straight losses brought on by persistent worries about inflation. Surging energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier.

PRODUCER PRICES

Wholesale prices surge 11.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The surging cost of energy pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier. It’s the latest sign that inflationary pressure is widespread in the U.S. economy. The Labor Department says its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — climbed at the fastest year-over-year pace in records going back to 2010 and rose 1.4% from February. Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, were up 36.7% from March 2021.

JPMORGAN-RESULTS

JPMorgan profits drop 42%, bank writes down Russian assets

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase says its first-quarter profits dropped by 42% from last year, partly because the bank had to write down nearly $1.5 billion in assets due to higher inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $8.3 billion, or $2.63 per share, down from a profit of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Wall Street analysts were looking for earning of $2.72 a share. CEO Jamie Dimon warned of challenges ahead because of high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

BED BATH & BEYOND-RESULTS

Bed Bath & Beyond snared by ongoing supply issues

UNDATED (AP) — Inventory difficulties hurt Bed Bath & Beyond during its fiscal fourth quarter and are expected to continue into the current quarter. The home products retailer says that for the three months ending Feb. 26, sales fell 22% to $2.05 billion. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted sales of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond lost $159 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter. A year earlier it earned $9 million, or 8 cents per share. Stripping out certain items, the company lost 92 cents per share. Analysts were calling for a profit of 2 cents per share.

TEXAS-BORDER DELAYS

Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest border security measure are slowing down the flow of trade on the U.S.-Mexico border. Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest after the Republican governor last week directed state troopers to pull over and inspect trucks coming into Texas. Unusually long backups have also been reported elsewhere along Texas’ 1,200-mile border with Mexico. Abbott says the extra inspections are needed to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs. He plans a press conference this afternoon in Laredo. Critics question how the inspections are meeting that objective, and experts say grocery shoppers could notice shortages as soon as later this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced it will extend through May 3rd the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The order was set to expire April 18, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday extended it by two weeks. The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week to replace the nationwide requirement. In a statement Wednesday, the CDC said it will take the time to “asses the impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity.”

DELTA-VACCINE SURCHARGE

Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Delta said Wednesday that it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company’s health plan. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.” U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate. Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge.

DELTA-EARNINGS

Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings, revenue, surge

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter yet bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them. And while revenue for the quarter was surprisingly strong, the Atlanta airline faces stiff headwinds, including a sharp rise in fuel and labor costs. But CEO Ed Bastian says bookings in the last five weeks have set a record, which he thinks shows that American are done with the pandemic, they want to reclaim their previous lifestyles. Shares are up more than 4% in midday trading Wednesday.

BATTERY PLANT-KENTUCKY

Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says a Japanese battery technology company will build a $2 billion factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear says the development reinforces the state’s leadership in battery production. Beshear said Wednesday the Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles. Beshear says the project cements the Bluegrass State’s leading role in the automotive industry. It follows last year’s announcement that Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside the Glendale community in central Kentucky.

CALIFORNIA-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. That’s part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions. It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars. The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source. The plan faces a state and federal review process.

STREAMING SERVICES-CABLE FEES

Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether Netflix and other streaming services should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. The argument is similar to one in several other states, where cities are trying to force streaming service companies to pay cable operator fees. At issue in Ohio is the state’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers.

AMAZON-IMDB TV RENAMED

Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee later this month. The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosh: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path of boosting its streaming services. Last month, Amazon closed a $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017.

