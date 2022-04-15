FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fall

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares have fallen in muted trading as markets close for Good Friday and other holidays. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney and Hong Kong were among markets observing holidays. Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks fell on Wall Street as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks. Much attention was focused on the drama surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Investors are also watching corporate earnings for whether consumers have pulled back on spending.

CSX AQUISITION

Regulators approve CSX’s purchase of a regional railroad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) —Federal regulators have approved CSX’s purchase of a regional railroad in the northeastern United States that will expand its network in New England. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Thursday that CSX can move forward with buying Pan Am Railways.

The deal that was announced in late 2020 will expand CSX’s 23-state network into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine while adding to its reach in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Pan Am, which is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts, is expected to become part of Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX on June 1.

RAILROADS-SHIPPING PROBLEMS

Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers need during the spring planting season.

CF Industries said Thursday that the railroad ordered it to cut its shipments nearly 20%. Union Pacific has said it is limiting rail traffic and hiring aggressively as part of a plan to improve service after grain and ethanol shippers complained about shortcomings.

Federal regulators have announced plans to hold a hearing later this month about the service problems along Union Pacific and other major U.S. railroads that have forced some grain mills and ethanol plants to curtail production while waiting on trains and left farmers without a place to sell their crops because grain elevators are having trouble shipping grain.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-PILOTS LAWSUIT

Pilots’ union sues American Airlines over training dispute

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and its pilots’ union are fighting over the airline’s plan to change the way it picks pilots who help conduct a key part of training.

Pilots usually train in pairs. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal district court, the Allied Pilots Association challenges American’s solution for handling situations in which one of the pilots going through training in a flight simulator is absent.

The union says that in such cases, the empty seat is currently filled by a “check” pilot who is specially trained to evaluate fellow pilots. American wants to use regular co-pilots to volunteer as substitutes.

In either case, another check pilot will grade the performance of pilots going through training, but the union says the presence of a less-experienced substitute “seat filler” could distort the results of evaluations that are critical to careers.

ACTIVISM LAWSUIT-NEWSOME

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for California’s civil rights agency resigned over what she alleges were undue attempts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his office to interfere in a state lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard.

Melanie Proctor was assistant chief counsel with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Bloomberg reports she told department staff in a Tuesday email she was resigning and said Newsom’s office interfered in the case in ways that mimicked the interest’s of Activision’s lawyers. An Activision board member, Casey Wasserman, donated $100,000 to Newsom’s anti-recall campaign, state campaign finance records show.

Newsom’s office denies the allegations. The state sued Activision last year alleging rampant harassment and discrimination toward women.

The company makes popular games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

MEDIA-CHARLIE ROSE-BUFFET INTERVIEW

Charlie Rose reemerges with first interview since firings

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalist Charlie Rose has reemerged by posting an interview with investor Warren Buffett on his website — Rose’s first public work since his career imploded in November 2017 after sexual misconduct charges. Rose wrote that the 75-minute interview was “a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

The interview was focused solely on the 91-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman, one of the richest men in the world. Rose lost his PBS talk show and his job at CBS’ morning show after The Washington Post wrote about allegations of misconduct, including groping women and walking naked in front of them. Rose apologized for his actions but it didn’t save his job. He was also fired from “CBS This Morning,” which he had co-hosted with Gayle King since 2012.

CALIFORNIA-GIRL-MISTAKENLY SHOT

Store owner to be returned to California in girl’s shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Southern California shoe store owner accused of mistakenly shooting and wounding a 9-year-old girl when he opened fire at shoplifters has agreed to be returned from Nevada to face charges.

Police have said Marqel Cockrell fled the state in his car after the girl was hit by bullets on Tuesday as she waited to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny in the city of Victorville. The girl was identified by relatives as Ava Chruniak and her grandmother said one bullet fractured an arm. Cockrell had no attorney at court hearing Thursday, and records don’t indicate if he has one who could speak on his behalf.

