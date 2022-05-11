On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan

BRENDAN FARRINGTON
May 11, 2022 1:13 pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

