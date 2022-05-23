On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Marine Corps' California desert base put on lockdown

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, a spokesperson said.

The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

All personnel were required to shelter in place while the base police force investigated.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department units were at the scene and coordinating with military law enforcement at the base, said sheriff’s Lt. Jess Allison.

“We don’t have any reports of any victims at this time,” he said. “However, obviously, it’s a large location.”

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

