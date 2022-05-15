Trending:
Maryland’s Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 11:41 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage.

In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said he has been advised by doctors to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution.

Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

The senator said he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. On the advice of a physician, he sought medical attention upon his return home.

An angiogram indicated a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head, Van Hollen said.

“I look forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week and thank the medical team for their excellent care,” he said.

