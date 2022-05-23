On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Maryland’s Sen. Van Hollen returns home after minor stroke

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 11:57 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is home again after suffering a minor stroke, tweeting Sunday that it was great to be home “after a long week.”

The Maryland Democrat said in a statement May 15 that he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. On the advice of a physician, he sought medical attention upon his return home and he was treated at George Washington University...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is home again after suffering a minor stroke, tweeting Sunday that it was great to be home “after a long week.”

The Maryland Democrat said in a statement May 15 that he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. On the advice of a physician, he sought medical attention upon his return home and he was treated at George Washington University Hospital. An angiogram indicated a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head, Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen previously said he was told there were no long-term effects or damage, but doctors advised him to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days.

“I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW,” Van Hollen said in the tweet that included a photo of himself.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|30 Women's Leadership Institute (WLI)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories