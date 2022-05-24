Trending:
Government News

Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

LOLITA C. BALDOR
May 24, 2022 2:26 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that were named after Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice , most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Top Stories