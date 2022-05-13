On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Pilots at United will vote on contract after tentative deal

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 11:44 am
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines and its pilots’ union said Friday they reached tentative agreement on the outline of a new contract, a notable deal while labor tension has increased in the airline industry.

The leader of the United chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, Michael Hamilton, and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby called it an industry-leading agreement. However, financial details were not disclosed.

The two sides said they were still working on contract language, and that pilots would hold a ratification vote in coming weeks. The union represents about 13,700 pilots, who have been working under terms of a contract that came up for renegotiation in January 2019 — by law, labor contracts at airlines do not expire.

The tentative deal at United contrasts with increasing tension between pilots and management at American, Southwest and Alaska. Pilots, whose numbers were cut through buyouts and early retirement after the pandemic hit, say they are overworked, and they are demanding sizable pay increases.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Alaska Airline pilots began a strike-authorization vote this week. However, federal law includes barriers to legal strikes in the airline industry — they can be blocked by federal mediators or the president.

United threatened to furlough 2,850 pilots in October 2020, when federal pandemic relief briefly expired. The two sides reached a side deal that averted the job losses, and federal aid that also barred furloughs was later reinstated.

Unions hold leverage in current contract talks because of a pilot shortage across the industry, especially among smaller, so-called regional carriers that operate flights for bigger airlines under the United Express, American Eagle, Delta Connection and Horizon Air names.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories