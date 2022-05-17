On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
May 17, 2022 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

“What...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

“What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. “And we’re going to keep pushing until we see that.”

Powell’s remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian secure and scale cloud.

Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by a half-point — double the usual increase — for the first time since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 PegaWorld iNspire
5|24 Minimize Public Sector Risk with an...
5|24 Avoiding Data Lockdown - Protecting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories