On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Ransomware gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rica government

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 11:49 am
1 min read
      

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A ransomware gang that infiltrated some Costa Rican government computer systems has upped its threat, saying its goal is now to overthrow the government.

The Russian-speaking Conti gang attacked Costa Rica in April, accessing multiple critical systems in the Finance Ministry, including customs and tax collection. Other government systems were also affected and a month later not all are fully functioning.

President Rodrigo Chaves declared a state of emergency over the attack as soon as he was sworn in last week. The U.S. State Department offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of Conti leaders.

Conti responded by writing, “We are determined to overthrow the government by means of a cyber attack, we have already shown you all the strength and power, you have introduced an emergency.”

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

The gang also said it was raising the ransom demand to $20 million. It called on Costa Ricans to pressure their government to pay.

The attack has encrypted government data and the gang said Saturday that if the ransom wasn’t paid in one week, it would delete the decryption keys.

The U.S. State Department statement last week said the Conti group had been responsible for hundreds of ransomware incidents during the past two years.

“The FBI estimates that as of January 2022, there had been over 1,000 victims of attacks associated with Conti ransomware with victim payouts exceeding $150,000,000, making the Conti Ransomware variant the costliest strain of ransomware ever documented,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|23 London: US Export Controls for EU, UK,...
5|23 Connected Planet Conference
5|23 DISTRIBUTECH International
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories