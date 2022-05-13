UAE’s long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has died

The United Arab Emirates’ long-ailing ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, died Friday, the government’s state-run news agency announced in a brief statement. He was 73.

The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff.

He had long seized having involvement in day-to-day affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, seen as the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate announcement about the successor.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.