FINANCIAL MARKETS Asian shares advance despite losses on Wall Street UPDATE (AP) — Shares are higher in Asia after another wobbly day on Wall Street extended a losing streak for markets. Hong Kong advanced 2.5% and other benchmarks were moderately higher. Oil prices slipped. ... READ MORE

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares advance despite losses on Wall Street

UPDATE (AP) — Shares are higher in Asia after another wobbly day on Wall Street extended a losing streak for markets.

Hong Kong advanced 2.5% and other benchmarks were moderately higher. Oil prices slipped.

On Monday, the S&P 500 failed to hold onto an afternoon gain, losing 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off a six-week losing streak. Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green. Spirit Airlines jumped after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier. ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INVESTMENTS

Buffett’s firm reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company has revealed all the investment moves it made in the first quarter, when it spent more than $51 billion on stocks.

But Buffett had already shared the biggest investments with Berkshire Hathaway shareholders at the company’s recent annual meeting. That means investors already knew that Buffett had invested heavily in Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and HP Inc. during the quarter while picking up nearly 4 million more Apple shares and betting that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through.

But Monday’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing also revealed new stakes in Citigroup, Ally Financial, media company Paramount Global and others.

VIRUS OUBTREAK-HOSPITAL AID

New US hospitals face fiscal crisis over COVID relief money

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A handful of U.S. hospitals are facing a financial crisis that officials say was caused by the federal government’s rules for pandemic relief money.

A trio of hospitals in Alabama, Kansas and New Mexico say they’re not getting as much assistance as other hospitals because they’re so new they can’t prove financial losses from before the pandemic.

In rural southwest Alabama, Thomasville Regional Medical Center says it’s in danger of closing after just two years. Federal health officials say all three hospitals have gotten some money from the CARES Act, and no health providers are getting all their losses reimbursed.

ELON MUSK-TWITTER

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given the strongest hint yet that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

Musk told a Miami technology conference that a viable deal at a lower price would not be out of the question. That’s according to a Bloomberg News report. Also at the All In Summit, Musk estimated that at least 20% of Twitter’s 229 million accounts are spam bots, a percentage he said was at the low end of his assessment.

The appearance came a few hours after Musk began trolling Twitter CEO Paraj Agrawal, who posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.

AMAZON-BRIBERY-SCHEME

2 plead guilty in scheme to manipulate Amazon Marketplace

SEATTLE (AP) — Two more defendants have pleaded guilty for their role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to manipulate the Amazon Marketplace e-commerce platform.

Six people have been charged in the conspiracy, which federal prosecutors say involved paying bribes to get Amazon employees and contractors to leak confidential data and to use that data to grant certain sellers a competitive advantage on Amazon Marketplace.

Joseph Nilsen and Kristen Leccese, both of New York, entered their pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, acknowledging they paid more than $100,000 in bribes from 2016 to 2020. Another player was sentenced in February to 10 months in prison.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP COMPLAINT

Federal Election Commission deadlocks, won’t punish Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has decided not to take action against former President Donald Trump after commissioners deadlocked over whether his campaign broke the law by masking how it was spending cash during the 2020 campaign.

The FEC notified the Campaign Legal Center of the outcome in a letter Monday.

The nonprofit group first brought the complaint against Trump in 2020, alleging his campaign was “laundering” hundreds of millions in spending from mandatory public disclosure. The practice has long been considered illegal. But in recent years, the FEC which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, has frequently deadlocked on major decisions such at this one.

COSTA RICA-RANSOMWARE

Ransomware gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rica government

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A ransomware gang that infiltrated some Costa Rican government computer systems has upped its threat. It now says its goal is to overthrow the government.

The Russian-speaking Conti gang attacked Costa Rica in April, accessing multiple critical systems in the Finance Ministry including customs and tax collection. Other government systems were also affected and a month later not all are fully functioning.

President Rodrigo Chaves declared a state of emergency last week over the attack as soon as he was sworn in. The U.S. State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of Conti leaders.

AVIAN FLU-CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

UNDATED (AP) — An outbreak of avian flu is forcing farmers to cull their flocks and leading to concerns about even higher food prices.

While it doesn’t pose a significant threat to humans, the outbreak is prompting a new wave of some of the same conspiracy theories that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts who study misinformation say claims that the avian flu is a bioweapon or an elaborate hoax reflect a deepening distrust of the media and scientific experts. For poultry farmers and animal health officials in affected states, however, the flu poses a threat that’s all too real for both their animals and their local economies.

BLACK LIVES MATTER-MONEY

AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

NEW YORK (AP) — A new, 63-page IRS tax filing shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. ended its last fiscal year with nearly $42 million in net assets.

The foundation spent more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses. And it has invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020.

The release of the tax filing is the first public accounting of the BLM foundation’s finances since incorporating in 2017. And it comes on the heels of controversy over its purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.