FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rise after Wall St slips closer to bear market

China cut a key interest rate and Japanese inflation rose. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.6% as rising interest rates, Russia’s war on Ukraine and a Chinese economic slowdown added to investor unease. The benchmark is down 18.7% from its January high and close to the 20% decline that defines a bear market.

The Chinese central bank reduced its rate on a five-year loan in a move that would shore up weak housing sales by cutting mortgage costs.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden will open his trip to Asia with a focus on the U.S. tech sector. He’ll tour a Samsung computer chip plant that could serve as model for a $17 billion semiconductor factory that the Korean electronics company is building outside Austin, Texas.

The trip is also a nod to one of Biden’s key domestic priorities: increasing the supply of computer chips. A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods. This supply crunch caused higher inflation that has crippled Biden’s public approval and caused his administration to focus on increasing domestic manufacturing.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s crew capsule has blasted off on a repeat test flight to the International Space Station. Only a test dummy was on board for Thursday’s launch from Cape Canaveral.

It’s Boeing’s third shot at the flight demo. Two previous attempts were marred by software flaws and stuck valves.

If the capsule reaches the space station today and everything else goes well, NASA test pilots could strap in by the end of this year for the company’s first astronaut flight.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements.

NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the amount of rare earth elements present where it plans to build the mine about 80 miles south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek.

It is the second largest deposit in the United States.

But the company still has to raise more than $1 billion to build the mine. It also has to analyze the latest data to determine whether it will be economically feasible to produce those rare earth elements.

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government is investing in machines that suck giant amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air in the hopes of reducing damage from climate change.

The Department of Energy says it will release $3.5 billion to groups developing direct air capture and other technologies that remove carbon dioxide, which when released into the atmosphere causes global warming.

Climate scientists say humans have already allowed too much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to prevent dangerous rises in global temperatures.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is heading to an industrial site outside Savannah to make what his office calls a “special economic development announcement.”

Sources in Washington and Georgia have told The Associated Press the project is a $7 billion plant where Hyundai Motor Group will manufacture electric vehicles. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The announcement scheduled for this afternoon in Bryan County west of Savannah comes days before Kemp faces a contested Republican primary election next week. It also coincides with President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea, where Hyundai is based. The project sits on 2,200 acres purchased last year by the state of Georgia and local government partners.

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A judge says a driver who used a Tesla on autopilot must stand trial for a crash near Los Angeles that killed two people.

The judge ruled Thursday that there’s enough evidence to try 27-year-old Kevin Riad for manslaughter. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Riad’s Tesla Model S hit another car at 74 mph after blowing through a red light at the end of a freeway in Gardena in 2019. It’s believed to be the first felony prosecution in the U.S. against a driver using a partially automated driving system.

Tesla says drivers must always be attentive and ready to intervene when the system is activated.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Schools are closed and public officials are staying home from work today in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Ocean island nation’s Public Administration Ministry called for the closures in preparation for days of acute fuel shortages. Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in decades, now almost without gasoline and other fuels.

People have been waiting for days in long lines at fuel stations across the country. The government has been struggling to find money to pay for importation of fuel, gas and other essentials in recent months. Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans.

